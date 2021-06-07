Stephen Robinson appointed Morecambe manager as Northern Irish boss returns to football

Former Motherwell chief Stephen Robinson has been appointed Morecambe manager on the three-year deal.

Having been in the running for the Northern Ireland job last year, Robinson departed the Well after three and half years at Fir Park in December after he took the club to two cup finals in one season and also saw his side qualify for the Europa League.

It follows Derek Adams departing The Shrimps to take the vacant job at Bradford City after he helped Morecambe win promotion via the League Two playoffs, with Carlos Mendes Gomes scoring an extra-time penalty against Newport County in the final.

Next season will be the first time in the club's history that Morecambe will play above the fourth tier of English football, with the Northern Irish man seen as the right man to lead them into League One.

Robinson has had a stint of managing in England before as he was previously in the dugout at Oldham Athletic before taking on the Motherwell job.

Former Morecambe striker Diarmuid O'Carroll, who also played in the Irish League for Glenavon, Cliftonville and Crusaders, will come in alongside existing assistant manager John McMahon after previously working with Robinson at Motherwell.

Speaking to the club's website, Lisburn man Robinson said: "I am delighted to have agreed to become the manager of Morecambe FC and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I have been very impressed with the club and everyone involved in the process. We are looking to build on last season's successful promotion campaign and look to firmly establish the club in league One.

"There is a lot of work in terms of recruitment in the coming weeks and getting us prepared for the club's first season in League One.''

Morecambe joint chairman Rod Taylor said: "We are delighted that Stephen has agreed to join us for our first season in League One.

"We had a number of quality applicants but we were especially impressed by Stephen's dynamism, his plans for the club and his contacts and we believe he will take the club forward.

"He has an excellent reputation and we are looking forward to working with him as we plan for an historic season.''

Fellow Joint Chairman Graham Howse added: "We went on record that we wanted to move quickly on this appointment and we have every confidence in Stephen putting a strong squad together for life in League One.''

During his playing career, Northern Ireland international Robinson made 448 appearances and had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town before retiring in 2008.

He will find out his first opponents as Morecambe manager on Thursday, June 24 when the EFL release their fixtures with the new season kicking off on Saturday, August 7.