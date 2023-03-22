Stephen Robinson set for new St Mirren deal

Former Northern Ireland midfielder Stephen Robinson looks set to be handed a new deal at St Mirren.

The Buddies boss has a contract that runs until the summer of 2024 but club chiefs are keen to see the Ulsterman prolong his stay in Paisley.

Since replacing Jim Goodwin, Robinson has kept the club in the Scottish Premiership and is now eyeing an historic top-six finish.

He was a viewed as a serious contender to replace Ian Baraclough before Michael O’Neill returned to the Northern Ireland job.

The former Northern Ireland youth team boss was interviewed for the post before Baraclough got the role in 2020.

Northern Ireland stopper Trevor Carson has agreed a new deal with the Saints and the club’s board are hoping to reward Robinson with a longer deal.

The 48-year-old former Bournemouth ace has lost the services of coach Diarmuid O’Carroll who has joined O’Neill’s backroom team for Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.