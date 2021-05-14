Steven Gerrard lands SPFL manager of the year award

His Rangers side are aiming to finish the season unbeaten against Aberdeen this weekend.

Steven Gerrard has been named the SPFL manager of the year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been named the SPFL manager of the year.

It is the second prize the Ibrox chief has won this week after also scooping the Scottish Football Writers’ Association award.

Rangers lie just 90 minutes away from wrapping up an invincible season having already secured their 55th Scottish title.

Gerrard and his players will be presented with the league trophy following Saturday’s curtain-closer with Aberdeen.

They are 23 points ahead of nearest rivals Celtic, while a win this weekend would also see them pass the 100-point mark.