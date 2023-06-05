Struggling Derry City suffer convincing defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic to fall further behind leaders

St Patrick’s Athletic 4 Derry City 1

Derry City had a night to forget in Dublin as they were dominated by St Patrick’s Athletic in a 4-1 defeat on Monday.

It is now just one point in the last three games for Ruaidhri Higgins’ team, who have fallen four points behind champions Shamrock Rovers at the top of the Premier Division.

Centre-half John McGrath opened the scoring late in the first-half when he was allowed to travel forward with the ball unchallenged before unleashing a shot that somehow squeezed through the hands of goalkeeper Brian Maher.

City were fortunate that they didn’t fall 2-0 behind minutes later when Shane McEleney lost possession to Conor Carty and hauled the Pat’s player back. Fortunately for McEleney, referee Neil Doyle played advantage, allowing Eoin Doyle to race through on goal, but was saved by Maher.

Derry City lost both Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney to injury, and that did not help matters on the pitch which continued to go from bad to worse in the second-half.

Route one simplicity led to the second goal for the home side on 62 minutes when McGrath launched a ball upfield and Doyle sped away from Mark Connolly, bore down on goal and placed the ball into the corner of the net.

That was the first of three goals in five incredible minutes.

The Candystripes hit straight back when Jordan McEneff’s hooked shot was blocked, but it fell into the path of Cian Kavanagh who fired in from close range.

But whatever glimmer of hope Derry had was snatched away when Chris Forrester glanced a header home from a corner to make it 3-1.

Derry, usually so solid at the back, capitulated again and substitute Mark Doyle ran through on 77 minutes to score his side’s fourth goal of the night and complete a miserable evening for Higgins’ side.

ST PAT’S: Lynass, Lewis, Breslin, Lennon, Forrester (Brockbank 82), McCormack (Doyle 64), Carty (Longergan 82), Curtis, Murphy (McClelland 75), McGrath, Doyle (Timmermans 64).

DERRY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, S McEleney (McJannet 53), Doherty, Diallo (O’Reilly 53), Dummigan (B Kavanagh 65), P McEleney (McEneff 53), Duffy (O’Neill 46), Graydon, C Kavanagh.

Referee: Neil Doyle