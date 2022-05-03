Stuart Dallas thanks Northern Ireland fans following surgery for broken leg

Stuart Dallas is comforted by Leeds team-mate Kalvin Phillips after breaking his leg in the defeat to Manchester City

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas has thanked local fans and those “across the world” for their well-wishes after he underwent surgery for a broken leg.

The 31-year-old Leeds United player broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.

Posting a photo of himself from a hospital bed following surgery on Tuesday, the Cookstown man and former Crusaders star said he is now planning to “focus on my rehab” and declared he will “be back from this stronger than ever”.

“Huge thank you for all of the messages I’ve received in the past few days. I’ve had amazing support from across the world of football - but particularly from Leeds and Northern Ireland,” he tweeted.

"I’d also like to thank Dr Williams, Dr Sarraf and the medical team at @LUFC [Leeds United Football Club].

“The support I’ve received has meant the world to me and my family.

"Now it’s time to focus on my rehab, I will be back from this stronger than ever. In the meantime I’ll be supporting my teams every step of the way. #MOT #GAWA.”

Dallas has made 248 appearances for Leeds since his move from Brentford in 2015 and is widely regarded as one of the stalwarts of the Green and White Army with 62 caps for Northern Ireland.

The player suffered the injury following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.

Following the injury his club issued a statement saying he faces a long period away from the pitch.

“It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field,” they added.

“Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road. There’s only one Stuart Dallas.”