Style and glitz, but Qatar's opening ceremony hits the crossbar

Adrian Rutherford reports from Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Fireworks explode during the pre match ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

As fireworks shot into the night sky over the Qatari desert, the World Cup opened with a ceremony where the glitz and spectacle was matched only by the controversy that surrounds the whole event.

In front of the country’s royal family — and rows of empty seats — an Oscar-winning actor, a Korean pop star and 32 giant inflatable football jerseys helped raise the curtain on a tournament like no other.

Morgan Freeman told fans arriving for the first game at Al Bayt stadium: “We all gather here in one big tribe.”

Yet the opening act of the 2022 edition merely summed up a World Cup which has been driven to the margins of the sporting landscape amid allegations of corruption and greed, straining fans’ loyalty as much as their wallets.

Football fans gather at the Lusail Boulevard fan area ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Having brought the competition to this tiny gulf state, the opening game was played out amid the dust and rubble of the desert, with the hosts going down 2-0 to Ecuador.

Read more A group-by-group guide to the opening round of World Cup fixtures

The futuristic Al Bayt stadium sits at odds with the barren, grey land that surrounds it.

So much of this feels strange, not just the timing — the tournament has been shunted from its traditional summer slot — and the location.

The VIPs and special guests were swept past armed security personnel, dressed in traditional Qatari robes, on horseback, and men in similar white robed dresses sat atop camels brandishing swords.

Inside the ground, the well-documented beer ban, following last Friday’s edict from the pious sheiks, had left fans high and dry.

Qatar fans at the match against Ecuador

The opening ceremony was an appropriately odd mix, opening with a video narrated by Freeman, before the actor appeared on the pitch.

The past and the present was represented with an LED light show and dancers in typical Arabic dress.

Jung Kook of South Korean boy band BTS was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi to perform the World Cup song, Dreamers. Enjoyable enough, but it wasn’t quite Shakira from 2010. Freeman then returned with a speech, appropriately enough called A Football Story.

“Football united nations and their love for the beautiful game,” he said.

“What brings together nations also brings together communities.”

Then came a speech from the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Wales supporters in Doha

It was mostly in Arabic, so difficult to know what he was saying, but one presumes human rights violations and migrant workers’ deaths did not get much of a mention.

The ceremony also touched on past World Cups, with its medley of mascots from tournaments of yesteryear.

It was a reminder that, at its best, the competition is a fun-filled festival of colour, a shared celebration that creates moments and memories that define lives and eras.

What will 2022 bring? We are about to find out.

For all the controversy, Qatar has spent big on this World Cup. Most suspect it is cash which brought the thing here in the first place. It is determined to make it a success.

In 2017 it was estimated that £400m a week — yes, you read that right — was being thrown at infrastructure.

Some £31.5bn of that has funded the Doha Metro, the ultra-modern transport system which shuttles fans around the city.

A vast roadwork has been built, with 12 lane-highways carved into the sandy landscape on the outskirts of the capital.

Then there are the eight jaw-dropping stadiums — monuments to the country’s vast gas and oil-fuelled wealth.

Build it, and they will come. Even with all the controversy and contention.

Read more Who knows what to expect from a World Cup unlike any that we’ve ever seen before

More than a million fans are expected here over the next four weeks. Many will wonder at a country of great contrast, where street traders haggle in century-old markets under the gaze of futuristic skyscrapers.

They will find Doha an assault on the senses, from the smell of shish tobacco in the streets around the Souq Waqif to the sounds of the evening call to prayer from nearby mosques.

As they walk through the high-rise buildings of the West Bay, they will be confronted by giant images of famous players, such as Harry Kane and Gareth Bale, staring down in the eye-aching glare of the midday heat.

Yet the cold reality will still hit hard.

Staging the World Cup here has put cash in conflict with conscience. For some, money has trumped morality.

Fifa and the organisers — the grandly named Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy — continue to face awkward questions.

So too do players and managers, forced to skilfully navigate press conferences where they field questions about form and fitness one moment, then complex moral issues the next.

Last Thursday, England defender Conor Coady summed it up, saying: “We’re not politicians.”

Nobody quite knows the answer.

Of course, Northern Ireland and the Republic found their own solution to this moral maze by not qualifying for Qatar.

As the opening ceremony ended and the smoke from the fireworks drifted into the sky, the stadium MC breathlessly announced: “Al Bayt stadium — the wait is over, the Fifa World Cup is on!”

Finally, the players from Qatar and Ecuador emerged on to the pitch for the first game, and we were off.

For the next four weeks, fans will hope the focus can turn to the football as 32 teams contest 64 games in pursuit of global supremacy.

The World Cup has opened, the show will go on, but the scepticism will take some shifting.