Succession actor hails George Best as ‘favourite’ footballer of all time

Scottish actor Brian Cox has hailed George Best as his favourite footballer of all time having witnessed him playing live in 1976.

Cox is a veteran of the London stage who is best-known lately for playing billionaire media mogul Logan Roy in the hit TV series Succession.

In the HBO show, Cox plays the ageing patriarch of the Waystar RoyCo conglomerate who famously peppers his speech with curses and is particularly fond of dismissing those of a lower rank with a two-word epithet.

Joining Sky Sports host David Jones, as well as footballers-turned-pundits Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank and Jamie Redknapp, ahead of a clash between Fulham and Arsenal, Cox said he used to lived in streets surrounding the Craven Cottage stadium.

After his glory days at Manchester United, a 30-year-old Best joined then Second Division Fulham in 1976 and played alongside fellow big names.

“I saw the most amazing football,” Cox said. “One of my favourite games was Notts County, ‘76, 5-1 – Fulham won.

“It had Bobby Moore, George Best and Rodney Marsh. And to see Best, he was on the way, he could cut through the field, it was stunning, absolutely stunning.”

Asked to liken Logan Roy to a manager, Cox quipped: “Bill Shankly with steel, even more steel. Definitely Bill Shankly.”

Without pausing for thought he said “Bestie” (George Best) was his favourite player of all time.

“You couldn’t get any (better)... to see Bestie live was, I saw him here and he was past his sell-by date by then, apparently to everybody else, but not according to me.”

Northern Irish football legend, Best, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players to grace the field, with a mixture of sublime skill and bravery on the ball.

At the age of 28, George Best had turned his back on a glittering career at Manchester United when the pressure of being in the limelight became too much.

By this time he had already scored 178 goals in 466 club games, gained two league championship medals and helped the Red Devils win the European Cup.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Best had lost some of his pace by the time he arrived at Craven Cottage but was still a marvellous player.

There was never a dull moment when he was around. Having surmounted legal wranglings over his transfer from Los Angeles Aztecs, Best scored 71 seconds into his debut for the club.

He initially linked superbly with Rodney Marsh but things did not run as smoothly after a sending-off at Southampton and he eventually moved on.

Nevertheless, Best scored some fine goals and left lots of memories for the fans who saw him play for the Cottagers.

Cox has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre extensively, where he gained recognition for his portrayal of King Lear.

He played supporting roles in Rob Roy (1995) and Mel Gibson's Academy Award-winning Braveheart (1995). He was the first actor to portray Hannibal Lecter on film in Manhunter (1986).

A winner of two Olivier Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, he has also been nominated for a British Academy Television Award and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.