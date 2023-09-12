Summer signings to transform Dundonald, insists boss Harvey

First defeat of season on Saturday can't dampen manager’s optimism as he sets sights on promotion

Carter Cowen was one of up to a dozen new arrivals at Dundonald over the summer

RYAN Harvey brushed off a first defeat of the season for Dundonald on Saturday to insist the good times are on their way back to the club.

Goals from Rhys Grainger and Scott Maxwell did the damage for an in-form Woodvale side, sending the visitors through to the third round of the Border Cup and an away day at Dromara Village on October 7.

For Harvey, however, the loss is a minor setback with the cups second fiddle to his number one target for the season, getting Dundonald out of 1C.

“Yesterday there was nothing between the two teams, we huffed and puffed, we weren’t ourselves, just very lazy and lethargic yesterday,” he said.

“We rested a few for Finaghy next week, it’s a big game next week, back to the league, we wanted everyone to be fresh so hopefully we can get back to it next week and keep the run going in the league.

“Hopefully come Christmas time we’re still in the mix and come the end of the season, we’re up there or thereabouts.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Harvey revealed there’s a real buzz about Dundonald this season, and for good reason.

The east Belfast side have made the best start to a league campaign for the guts of a decade, unbeaten and leading the way in 1C after six outings.

This time last year, for comparison, Dundonald kicked off the season with five losses from their opening six, the only win in that miserable run coming in the Border Cup.

Carter Cowen was one of up to a dozen new arrivals at Dundonald over the summer

Indeed, excluding last season’s fifth-from-bottom finish in the Amateur League’s basement intermediate tier, you have to go back almost 10 years to the 2014/5 campaign for the last time Dundonald finished outside the bottom four, a period which includes two relegations and one chastening run in the midst of all that where they went 35 games without a win.

Dundonald’s recent woes have been well-documented, of course, as has the fact the club probably wouldn’t be here were it not for the efforts of a new committee which coalesced around the likes of James Dickson and Geordie Chambers to save the club from extinction.

But if they are the men who kept the club afloat, Harvey wants to be the man who really put Dundonald back on the map.

He’s been there and done it at this level and above, a two-times Steel Cup winner no less, so he’s far too experienced to get ahead of himself after barely a month of the season, and with his side having just exited early from the Border Cup.

Yet still, after so many years in the doldrums – their last good season was back when Harvey’s brother Scott guided them to a Border Cup final in 2015 – he and everyone around the club are permitted a little optimism about what lies ahead.

“If we keep playing the way we have been in the league, I think we’ve a good chance of getting promoted, I really do,” he said.

“And Saturday’s defeat there changes nothing about how I feel.

“I was speaking to the chairman (Michael Preston) and I know we’re only six games in in the league (but) he was saying I haven’t been this happy since your brother was here which was what, eight years ago.”

Up to a dozen new players checked in at the Billy Neill Centre outfit over the summer, and Harvey believes that influx of quality changes everything.

“We brought a lot of players to the club over the summer,” he explained.

“We’ve three new centre forwards so we look like we are going to score goals this year.

“We’ve a couple of new defenders and we look tight at the back, and that adds to what we had last year so the good start we have had has just been a mixture of everything.

“I’ve a big, big squad this year but there’s always four or five away so I’m not worried about that, the good thing is they know if they are not doing it, there’s someone else there will take the shirt off them.

“They are all fighting for their places now.”

Harvey has been buoyed by the immediate impact of two new signings up top, Owen Getty and Karl Hollywood, both prised from Orangefield, while he’s licking his lips at the prospect of unleashing Paul Lowry soon.

He made his Irish League debut with Institute as a teen before moving away to England. But he’s back home and in the process of getting himself fit again.

“Owen and Karl are quality, every time we go forward we look like scoring,” added Harvey

“The boys are listening and taking everything on board. I signed Willy Gracey there too last week, he’s another good signing, he will steady it up in the middle of the park.

“Then there’s Paul Lowry, this boy is quality, if I get him fit he will score me 20 or 30 goals.”