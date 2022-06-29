Sunderland join chase for Northern Ireland ace Daniel Ballard after Burnley move falls through

Championship side Sunderland have set their sights on Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard

Sunderland have joined the race for Daniel Ballard’s signature.

The defender could join his Northern Ireland team-mates Corry Evans and Trai Hume on Wearside.

Ballard was unable to agree terms with Burnley and the move broke down, opening the door to the Black Cats as well as Millwall and Blackpool, where he has previously been on loan.

The 22-year-old, who has 16 Northern Ireland caps, hasn’t featured for Arsenal’s first team.

Stevenage-born Ballard made 30 appearances for Blackpool — then in League One — during the 2020-21 campaign.

He followed that up by making 33 appearances for Championship side Millwall last season.

His impressive international performances since making his debut in 2020 away to Romania have also won him admirers.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany missed out on a key target but Sunderland may swoop for Ballard, who has netted twice for Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley produced a hat-trick of assists for his international team-mate Dion Charles to find the net in a thumping 9-0 win for Bolton over Longridge Town in a pre-season friendly.