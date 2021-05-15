Super Cup blow as Windsor Park set to lose Uefa showpiece

Uefa chiefs now preparing to hand glamour game to Turkey in shock about-turn

Dismayed Irish FA chiefs have been hit with a Super Cup hammer blow with Uefa planning to move the 2021 showpiece from Belfast to Istanbul, despite the prospect of an all-English tie and Turkey’s Covid-19 crisis.

European football’s governing body view the move as compensation to Turkey after the Champions League final was switched from the country to Portugal for a second successive year .

The planned final at Windsor Park on August 11, featuring the Champions League and Europa League winners, was billed as one of the biggest matches ever staged in Northern Ireland but now the Irish FA will need to discuss a new date with Uefa.

It’s a fresh blow for IFA chiefs as Windsor Park previously bid for the 2019 and 2020 Super Cup finals but lost out to Istanbul’s Vodafone Arena and the Estadio do Dragao in Porto respectively, though the 2020 decider was moved to Budapest.

The match would also have meant a tourism bonanza for Belfast with an influx of fans, any new Covid restrictions permitting.

This year’s clash could be an all-English showdown with Chelsea meeting Manchester City in the Champions League final on May 29, three days after Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Europa League final.

Although disappointed to lose the 2021 event, it was acknowledged that Windsor Park would not have been packed to its capacity of more than 18,000 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Unless Uefa adjust their schedule again, the next available slot for Belfast to host the Super Cup final is 2024 after Helsinki in 2022 and Kazan in 2023.

Istanbul is now in line to host the Champions League final in 2023 following this season’s glamour game moving to Portugal.

The move to switch the Super Cup away from Belfast seems strange, given Turkey has been put on the UK’s travel red list of high-risk countries and it was confirmed yesterday that the Turkish Grand Prix in June has been cancelled.

A question mark still hangs over Northern Ireland’s friendly in Turkey scheduled for May 31, now likely to be called off.

Any decision to move the Super Cup clash could also have implications for the Irish Cup final as it was moved to Mourneview Park next Friday so work could be carried out on the Windsor Park surface ahead of the Super Cup showpiece.

The Irish FA may now consider switching the decider back to Windsor Park. There will even be suggestions the 1,000 attendance could be increased but a financial package agreed with hosts Glenavon would have to be honoured.

IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson said he was aware of “rumours” circulating about the Super Cup switch, but insisted nothing has been decided yet.