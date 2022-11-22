Super Saudi Arabia stun average Argentina as Lionel Messi’s last World Cup dance has already become last chance saloon

Argentina 1 Saudi Arabia 2

Argentina's Lionel Messi (right) and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno after the FIFA World Cup Group C match at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022.

A day that was supposed to be all about one of the World Cup’s biggest stars instead ended in one of its biggest shocks.

To taunts of ‘ole, ole, ole’ from the raucous Saudi support, Argentina were stunned in their opening game, their 36-match unbeaten run shattered in spectacular style at a disbelieving Lusail Stadium.

This tournament was described as Lionel Messi’s last dance. After this, Saturday may be his last chance.

A humiliating defeat in what, on paper, looked their easiest fixture now threatens to send Argentina’s entire campaign into crisis.

Lose against Mexico in four days’ time and one of the pre-tournament favourites will face the ignominy of a group stage exit. Even if they progress, a likely last-16 clash with France now looms.

It really wasn’t meant to be like this. It hadn’t really started like this either, with Messi firing Argentina into a first half lead from the penalty spot.

But the Saudis struck twice in ten tumultuous minutes, first through Saleh Al-Shehri and then Salem Al-Dawsari, to rewrite the script.

At the end, as Herve Renard’s squad raced away to celebrate with their noisy bank of fans, Messi and the rest of the Argentine team stood dazed and shocked.

If Messi’s club career has been defined by stunning individual and team triumphs, his international career continues to be beset by disappointments, falling short time and again when the present is measured against the past.

There are few nations where the meaning of greatness is defined so much by what has gone before, yet the aura of Diego Maradona continues to loom over this team and its pursuit of glory, days short of the second anniversary of his passing.

Images of Messi and Maradona adorned many of the flags and banners clutched by fans arriving at the Lusail Stadium, its golden exterior glittering in the beating heat. One displayed an image of Maradona handing the trophy to an awestruck Messi.

For some, Messi must win this World Cup to secure his legacy. Yet there is no chance unless Argentina improve massively.

Too much of this performance resembled the shambolic chaos of past tournaments and, for all his genius, Messi cannot win the thing on his own.

He is surrounded by an industrious, talented team which many feel has improved since the 2018 World Cup. In Lautaro Martinez and Angel di Maria, they possess attacking talent capable of easing the burden on Messi, and a better defence, but here they were exposed in every area of the pitch.

It had all started so promisingly for Argentina and for Messi, who almost scored with his first touch.

Di Maria advanced down the right and crossed for Martinez. His path to goal was soon closed down by two defenders, with Messi’s first time shot saved by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

The first sighting of Argentina’s star man emerging onto the pitch ahead of kick-off had stirred the crowd, and each touch of the ball from this ageing genius was greeted with a huge roar from the 88,012 fans.

In the 10th minute, he put Argentina in front. It came after a penalty was awarded – after a VAR check – when Leandro Paredes was wrestled to the floor.

As the mass of green-shirted Saudi fans jeered, Messi calmly stood, took five steps back, waited for the goalkeeper to commit and coolly swept his kick into the left corner.

The ball was in the Saudi net three more times in the first half, although each strike was ruled out for offside, as the Saudis played a high-risk but ultimately well-disciplined defensive game plan.

Though had it been 4-0 at half time, it really wouldn’t have been a surprise given the sides’ 48-place gap in the FIFA rankings. Saudi Arabia had also been spanked 5-0 by Russia in the 2018 opening game.

So what happened next almost defied belief.

Three minutes into the second half, the Saudis equalised. They won back possession on the halfway line and Abdulelah Al-Maki released Al-Shehri via a touch from Feras Al-Brikan.

Speeding forward, Al-Shehri edged in front of Christian Romero before driving his shot into the far corner.

Six minutes later, they took the lead. Al-Dawsari controlled a dropping ball, opening up space between three defenders with his footwork and hit a brilliant strike past a diving Emi Martinez.

As the strip of electronic scoreboards around the stadium ticked down, the Saudis’ sharp finishing turned to stubborn defensive organisation.

For Argentina, meanwhile, anxiety was rapidly turning to panic. Messi sent a free-kick over from an inviting position, grimacing in sheer frustration as the ball sailed over.

When Lisandro Martinez's shot deflected off Nicolas Tagliafico, Alowais blocked at point blank range.

As stoppage time ticked into a 14th minute, Renard desperately urged the referee to end the game.

Finally the whistle came, sending the Saudi players into tears of joy as they embraced on the pitch. For Argentina, there were only tears.

The game had delivered the storyline we came for, just not the one we expected.