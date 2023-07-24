SuperCupNI: Loughgall make point with thrilling Minor Section draw against Glentoran

Co Armagh and Co Londonderry faced off against each other, with the Armagh select side running out 4-0 victors

Loughgall's Cody Clements celebrates finding the net against Glentoran in the Minor Section

Co Armagh outfit Loughgall pulled off the result of the day in Clough as the Villagers completed a staggering comeback to turn around a four-goal deficit in the Minor Section of the SuperCupNI.

The Lakeview Park team were 4-0 down to Glentoran, who raced into a commanding advantage courtesy of a strike by Damian Sitnicki and a quick-fire hat-trick from Cillian Murray.

However, a brace apiece from Connor Hamill and Cody Clements saw Loughgall claim an incredible draw, and there is no doubt this result will buoy spirits ahead of a clash with Celtic.

Five other Minor Section games saw four or more goals. At Castlerock, Kilmarnock got off to a strong start with a 5-2 victory over Portstewart.

It was a game which featured two early contenders for Goal of the Tournament from both sides. Tristan McGuigan curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner for Killie, before the Seahawks’ Kenzie Gamble bagged his brace in style with a finish that cannoned off the crossbar and in from 35 yards.

Glenavon were big winners at Parker Avenue with a 4-0 triumph versus Coleraine. Belvedere from Dublin and Caribbean side IDA Bermuda played out an exciting six-goal thriller at The Heights, with the Republic of Ireland team coming out 4-2 victors. Over in Portstewart, Zion Pullan scored two as Celtic defeated Finn Harps in front of a big crowd.

In another all-Northern Irish clash, Linfield came out on top 3-0 over Warrenpoint Town. American regulars Surf Select began their tournament with an impressive 3-1 success over Ballymena United thanks to goals by Patrick O’Boyle (2) and Dylan Kelly, while runners-up in 2019 Dungannon defeated Larne 2-1 in Broughshane.

The opening day of the Junior Section was slightly cagier, but in the game of the day, Donegal Schools came close to pulling off a massive shock over Rangers but ultimately they were edged out in a five-goal thriller.

Donegal led twice due to two fine goals from forward Finn Nolan. But a winner by Gers’ Ewan Gray in the 66th minute broke hearts in what was a fiery and well-contested clash.

Things weren’t so exciting across Coleraine at Anderson Park with Co Down and Co Tyrone playing out a goalless draw. In an all-English affair, Plymouth came out 1-0 winners over Charlton due to a Jared Rendle goal.

Co Armagh were the big winners on day one with a commanding 4-0 triumph over Co Londonderry.

It was also a positive opening day for Co Antrim, who beat Kilmarnock 3-0 at Chimney Corner with Coran Madden picking up a brace.

Fellow Scottish side St Mirren were impressive on their debut, claiming a 3-0 win against Co Fermanagh.

Moreover, West Ham had to come from a goal down to pick up a point against Canadian newcomers Prospects 2 Pro Academy.

Debutants Stevenage FC registered a 2-1 win over FC America at The Heights.

In the Girls' ranks, Linfield prevented an American clean sweep as they defeated newcomers FC America at The Diamond in Rathcoole.

Goals from Grace Campbell and Lauren Morrison saw the Windsor Park side take victory.

In the other games of the opening day, USA began in style with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades.

Surf Select hit Crusaders for six at Mossley, with Alexa Barajas staking an early claim for the Golden Boot award with a hat-trick versus the Shore Road club.

In the Premier Section, the Northern Ireland Under-16 national team had to pull out all the stops to defeat late entrants Shamrock Rovers. The Dubliners were 1-0 up at the interval thanks to a Della Cowper-Gray goal, but four goals after the interval from Gracie Conway (2), Anastasija Stanyte and Lucy Kelly saw them start with all three points.

Surf Select capped off an impressive day for the American visitors with a 4-1 success over Shelbourne, while over in Monkstown, Rangers had to work hard for their triumph against Northeast Rush, with Jess Linden registering the only goal.