SuperCupNI: Manchester United and Liverpool unable to hit ground running in Elite Section

Manchester United’s Victor Aigbomian Musa has all eyes for the ball against Hertha Berlin

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool were unable to make winning starts in the Elite section of the SuperCupNI 2023. The Old Trafford youngsters were defeated 2-1, while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Valencia CF.

Tournament regulars United were defeated 2-1 by German outfit Hertha Berlin in an action-packed game which also saw two missed first-half penalties and two straight red cards in the dying embers of the clash at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The German side were awarded a penalty on the stroke of the half hour mark after the ever-threatening Anthony Traore was brought down by Habeeb Ogunneye, but United ‘keeper Tom Wooster was on hand to get down low and stop Gottschalk’s spot-kick.

United responded well and moments later they should have taken the lead. Ethan Wheatley was fouled inside the box but Adam Berry’s spot-kick was well saved by Tim Goller.

The recently relegated Bundesliga side were in front early on in the second half as Gottschalk redeemed himself early in the second half with a curling effort to bag the game’s opener. In a bizarre turn of events, the German capital side were awarded their second penalty and the game’s third. It was third time lucky as Dan Karstan was unerring to score their second.

With moments remaining, both teams were down to 10 men after a scuffle at the Railway End, and there was just time for Gabriele Biancheri to power home a late header, but United barely had time to muster another attack as Hertha claimed a priceless opening day win.

Over in Ballymena, Liverpool and Valencia went toe to toe in an absorbing first half, with Derry native Trent Kone-Doherty impressing in an exciting front three with Jayden Danns and Keyrol Figueroa.

Valencia bossed possession for large periods but with little threat in the final third. Liverpool were always dangerous on the break and the two teams went in all square at the interval

The second half saw the game spark into life with Figueroa hammering Liverpool in front with a stunning strike from 25 yards.

Valencia responded well were level 10 minutes later. Joaquim Utges fired a low drive past Morana in the Liverpool goal.

Both sides had chances to take all three points, and indeed Figueroa should have done better when well-placed at the back post, but his header went wide, leaving both teams work to do on Wednesday evening. Liverpool will head to Coleraine for an intriguing derby clash with Manchester United, while Valencia will face table-toppers Hertha Berlin in Ballymena.

Jack Moorehouse takes initiative for Manchester United in their clash with Hertha Berlin

In the Premier Section, Japanese side Ichifuna FC were the big winners on day one of the Premier Section. The side from Asia ran out 5-0 winners over Co Fermanagh with goals from Ryo Sakonsaku, Keiya Nagano and Shota Tsuchiya taking the limelight. There was another competitive Premier game played at Seahaven as Co Londonderry came out 2-0 victors in an all-county match against Armagh.

The other all-county game saw the same scoreline, with Antrim downing Tyrone at Broughshane through goals by Ryan Donnelly and Caolan Hardy.

It was a day to remember for Alberto Adrian Pezet Pech, who scored both goals as Tigres UANL got their campaign off to a winning start against Co Down at Limavady Showgrounds.

Meanwhile, In a feisty encounter at Scroggy Road, Manchester United narrowly defeated Dundalk SL. The Red Devils went down to 10 men due to a red card for Bendito Mantato in what was the only sending-off across the tournament on day one, with the only goal of the game being scored by Jayce Fitzgerald.

Newcomers to the tournament Brighton and Hove Albion also tasted victory on the opening day. Goals from Tyler Silsby and Billy-Ray Cullinane secured the three points for the Premier League side.

There was another victory for an English side on day one as Northeast Rush were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United through goals either side of the break by Mo Waddani and Guy Bloomer.