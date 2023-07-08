SuperCupNI: Northern Ireland captain and Rangers star Steven Davis to open tournament

The most-capped British player of all time is keen to pursue a career in coaching but he’s still hoping to return to the pitch after recovering from his horror ACL injury.

The 38-year-old, who is continuing his rehab at Rangers, will lead 64 teams from across the world through the streets of Coleraine on Sunday, July 23 before officially opening the tournament at the Showgrounds.

Cullybackey man Davis first shone at the tournament in 2000 when he was part of the County Antrim Junior side and three years later, he represented Northern Ireland in the Elite section in 2003 when they took on Brazil in a memorable opening day fixture at Windsor Park.

He went on to impress for Aston Villa, Fulham, Rangers and Southampton while amassing 140 Northern Ireland caps and leading his country at the Euro 2016 Finals in France.

Victor Leonard from SuperCupNI said: “Steven is one of our most famous and respected graduates and we have kept in close contact with him over the years and he has always promised us that he would come back someday as our guest of honour at the parade and opening ceremony.

“We wanted to ensure that our guest for the 40th anniversary was someone extra special and we are delighted that Steven has agreed to attend!

“He is an inspiration to all of the young people who are about to compete in what promises to be an exciting week of football and he is proof that with hard work, young players can go on and achieve major accolades and accomplishments in the game!

“I know Steven has very fond memories of the tournament and he has told us that tournament was pivotal in his own development as a player and helped him to realise his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“We know that Steven will be a very popular guest and the parade and opening ceremony is always very well attended in Coleraine and we expect his announcement will stir up even more interest.”