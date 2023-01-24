SuperCupNI preparing for blockbuster 40th anniversary tournament as organisers promise ambitious event

SuperCupNI chiefs are preparing for what they have described as an “ambitious” tournament as the annual youth football competition hits its 40th anniversary in 2023.

The tournament was first played in 1982 and has run almost every year since – besides 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic – growing into one of the leading amateur events in world football.

This year’s tournament kicks off on Sunday 23 July and SuperCupNI organisers are building towards one of the biggest championships they have ever hosted.

SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard is excited by the plans they have in place and can’t wait to see them brought to fruition.

“We are now one month on from the conclusion of that dramatic World Cup final and we were delighted to see 26 Tournament graduates from all four corners of the globe playing at the tournament,” he praised.

“The feedback we get from clubs from across the world is that the tournament is one of a very high quality and that teams are astounded with how warmly they are welcomed.

“Many of the teams often use the tournament as a chance to test their best players against others from across the world and we have seen in recent years the tournament acting as a springboard for promising talents to go on and move on to the next stage of their career.

“This year we will celebrate our 40th anniversary and the team organising the tournament have been working tirelessly since the conclusion of the 2022 event.

“We have already launched a new website and some new branding to celebrate this milestone and we are very excited about the ambitious plans we have for 2023.”

After sitting out for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the SuperCupNI returned last year with a bang as teams from around the world descended on the north coast to compete.

The week was highlighted by Northern Ireland’s Under-18s taking on their Manchester United counterparts in a couple of friendly fixtures, with Leonard thrilled with how it went.

“It was fantastic to see young people from across the globe coming back to Northern Ireland once again after our break as a result of the pandemic. The 2022 tournament came with its challenges, but we still managed to deliver a record number of matches!” he added.

“After the tournament we undertook a major review including an assessment of the age groups and we believe the changes made for the 2023 event will reaffirm our position as one of the best elite youth football tournaments in Europe.”

Already there has been significant demand for places in this year’s tournament, with teams eager to be part of the 40-year anniversary celebrations, where they will compete in Minor, Junior and Premier sections.

But, even more encouragingly, the girls’ section will be expanded from just the one age category to Junior and Premier sections for 2023 due to the incredible success of its first year last time around.

“Our Minor entries for the male section concluded before Christmas and we are about to close entries for the Junior and Premier section shortly,” explained Leonard.

"There has been a great deal of interest from across the globe and we believe that our 40th anniversary year could be one of the best with regards to high calibre teams that will attend.”