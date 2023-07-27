Surf’s up for Linfield as Irish League side reach Girls’ Junior Section Final at SuperCupNI

Linfield Women are into the Final of the SuperCupNI

Linfield and Surf Select booked their place in the SuperCupNI Final in the Girls’ Junior Section thanks to two comprehensive wins.

The final between the local side and the US visitors will be played at Mossley at 3pm on Friday.

The other game in the Girls’ Junior Section saw Crusaders win an all Northern Ireland affair against Ballyclare Comrades at Mossley Park.

The Crues’ ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Charley McMullan, Chloe Beckinsale, Grace Murray and Emilee Leacock.

The Globe final will be played between Crusaders and United States Speciality Sports Association at The Diamond, with kick-off at 11.30am on Friday.

FC America will take on Ballyclare Comrades on Friday in the Vase Final, with kick-off at 11.30am at Monkstown.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will play Surf Select in the Girls’ Premier Final after beating Rangers 4-0 in Ballyclare where they will play at Dixon Park once again, with kick-off at 3pm.

Surf Select reached the final despite losing against Northeast Rush on Wednesday at Mossley.

A brace from Isabella Seibert helped the Americans qualify for the Globe semi-final where they will face Irish side Shelbourne at The Diamond, with kick-off also at 3pm.

Shelbourne failed to claim the bragging rights, losing 2-0 to fellow Dubliners Shamrock Rovers at Monkstown.

Rovers won thanks to goals either side of the break by Katie O’Reilly.

The Vase final will see Shamrock Rovers take on Scottish giants Rangers at Mossley, with kick-off at 11.30am on Friday.