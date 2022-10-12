The Big Two on course for BetMcLean Cup semi-final

BetMcLean League Cup

Glentoran and Linfield may face each other in two separate cup semi-finals before the end of 2022.

The Big Two – who clash for the first time in the league on Friday night – already know that they will go head to head at Windsor Park in the semi-finals of the Toals County Antrim Shield on Tuesday November 15.

If the two big Belfast clubs can overcome Lough 41 Championship opposition in next month’s BetMcLean Cup quarter-finals, they will clash in another semi-final – this time at The Oval on Tuesday December 6 or Wednesday 7.

In the last eight, Linfield will host Annagh United at Windsor Park on Tuesday November 1. On the same date, Glentoran travel to Lakeview Park to play Championship leaders Loughgall.

The other BetMcLean Cup semi-final could be a repeat of last year’s final between Cliftonville and Coleraine, that attracted 11,000 fans to Windsor Park.

Holders Cliftonville will host Newry City at Solitude in the quarters, while the Bannsiders welcome 2018 winners Dungannon Swifts to The Showgrounds. The winners of the clash between the Reds and Newry will have home advantage in the last four.

NIFL officials have opted to remove the word League from the competitions branding, which is now known as the BetMcLean Cup.

Quarter-Final Draw

Loughgall v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Newry City

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Annagh United

Semi-Final Draw

Loughgall/Glentoran v Linfield/Annagh United

Cliftonville/Newry City v Coleraine/Dungannon Swifts