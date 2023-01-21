The Irish Football Association deserves some of the blame in Ciaran Heggarty registation fiasco, claim Knockbreda

Football

Ciaran Heggarty (right) was deemed ineligible for Knockbreda's match against Newington

Knockbreda officials believe the Irish Football Association should share the blame for the registration mishap that resulted in the Breda Park club’s 2-0 win over Newington being scrubbed from the records.

On January 3, Breda beat relegation rivals Newington 2-0 at Solitude. However — following a protest from their opponents concerning the eligibility of new signing Ciaran Heggarty — the NIFL Competitions Committee awarded the north Belfast side a 3-0 win.

The midfielder joined Knockbreda from Amateur League outfit Larne Tech Old Boys as soon as the January transfer window opened. But Breda mistakenly registered a profile listed as Ciaran Hegarty on the Irish FA’s Comet administration system, rather than the correct Ciaran Heggarty account.

That meant Heggarty was still registered as a Larne Tech player when he featured against Newington.

A Knockbreda spokesperson said: “The Ciaran Hegarty account has Ciaran Heggarty’s correct date of birth.

“It also lists Ciaran’s activity from 2011 to 2018, detailing all his various moves in that period. He had 10 different clubs in that period, starting at Larne and ending with Larne Tech Old Boys.

“In 2019, a new account for Ciaran was created with the correct spelling, but old misspelled account remained on Comet.

“At this point, the Irish FA should have spotted the problem and either deleted the misspelled account or merged the two accounts. The Hegarty account was not dormant — it was a live account that we were able to select on Comet.

“As a club, we accept we selected the wrong account and that we made a mistake.

“We have been hit with a 3-0 defeat and a £250 fine for that mistake. But we feel the Irish FA should take some of the blame, as the misspelled account should not have been there for us to select.”

An Irish FA spokesperson responded: “The account in question was historical with no registration activity against it since 2018 and therefore no current active registration.

“The club had the opportunity to check this directly but proceeded to register the player on this profile without requesting a transfer for the player from Larne Tech, where he was still registered.

“It was not until 4 January, after the club’s NIFL Championship fixture versus Newington that they contacted the Association to advise that there were two profiles for the player and subsequently then transferred the player from Larne Tech OB on 5 January.”

Life is unlikely to get any easier for Knockbreda today, as they travel to second placed Annagh United.

Elsewhere in the Lough 41 Championship, league leaders Loughgall host fourth placed Dundela. Harland and Wolff Welders welcome Ballyclare Comrades to Blanchflower Park, Dergview host Newington and Ards play Warrenpoint Town in Bangor. Matthew Tipton has snapped up youth international Conor Scannell from Glenavon and left-back Chris McDonald — son of 90s ace Tommy — from Ballymena United.

The Brandywell clash between Institute and Ballinamallard United has been postponed due to a frozen 3G pitch.