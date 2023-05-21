The masked striker – Sheffield Wednesday searching for Lee Gregory face shield

Lee Gregory was helped off the pitch after Sheffield Wednesday’s stunning win against Peterborough (Nick Potts/PA) — © Nick Potts

Sheffield Wednesday have appealed to fans for help in finding striker Lee Gregory’s face mask in time for the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

Gregory lost his protective mask during the Owls’ celebrations after their stunning fightback against Peterborough at Hillsborough in Thursday’s semi-final.

Darren Moore’s side overcame a 4-0 first-leg deficit to win 5-1 on the night and 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out, sparking wild scenes of joy among players and fans, who invaded the pitch.

The Owls said on Twitter: “Can you help!? In the aftermath of our stunning comeback win on Thursday, Lee Gregory’s mask is missing!

“The custom-built protective cover was near the dugout. Due to a short turnaround, we cannot replace in time for next week. Any ideas where it might be!?”

Gregory had the mask fitted after sustaining a facial injury in training, which forced him to miss Wednesday’s 1-0 home win against Derby in their final game of the regular season.

He returned to action as a substitute in the semi-final first leg at Peterborough and was back in the starting line-up for the return, putting the Owls 2-0 up on the night and also scoring an own goal in extra-time.