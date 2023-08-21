The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures
By Dave Clark and Josh Luckhurst, PA
The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.
The tournament, which began on July 20, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.
Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time in their history after Olga Carmona’s goal proved the difference against England in Sydney on Sunday.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the pictures which have captured the essence of the World Cup.