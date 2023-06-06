‘This club means the world to him’ – Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins worry for distraught Patrick McEleney

Patrick McEleney of Derry City is consoled by Eoin Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic as he leaves the field with an injury at Richmond Park

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins says the club cannot hide behind their injury problems as an excuse for the 'soft centre' they showed in last night's defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.

But Higgins has admitted he is concerned about skipper Patrick McEleney, who was distraught as he left the pitch early in the second half.

The local man has been struggling with an Achilles problem and has travelled to see a specialist in London about the issue. However, it flared up again in the 4-1 defeat.

Higgins says McEleney is finding it particularly difficult because he is a lifelong fan of the club he captains.

“He felt OK coming into the game, but there’s an issue there that we need to get right because it’s one step forward, two steps back for him,” said Higgins.

“He’s so committed to the club and wants to bring success to the club and it hurts him. It should hurt everybody, but him in particular. He was a season-ticket holder at Derry as a kid, went home and away to a lot of matches. This club means the world to him and there’s devastation he can’t contribute to the team.

“We’re definitely a better team when he’s around.”

Michael Duffy and Cameron Dummigan left the field with setbacks, leaving the Candystripes in a tricky position heading into Friday’s clash with Bohemians.

They are now four points behind leaders Shamrock Rovers and Higgins admitted he has an eye on the July transfer window.

However, he said that all involved with the club have to accept responsibility for their sloppy showing against the Saints, acknowledging that the squad of players at his disposal should be doing much better.

“You can hide behind that (injuries), but we’ve enough good players here to put on a better showing than that,” said Higgins, whose side have taken one point from their last three games.

“We’ve shown a wee bit of a soft centre in recent weeks that we haven’t had in the last couple of years. It’s something I have to fix, something we all have to fix, the players, the staff.

“Any time a team has beat us, they’ve had to fight for it and earn it, whereas I didn’t think Pat’s had to do too much tonight to get their win.

“From the first goal onwards, every second ball, every 50-50 tackle, they were the more committed side. That’s an old-school thing to say, but the basics of the game are extremely important, and it’s important not to neglect them because all good teams are built on the foundation that they do the basics really well. We were well, well below par in terms of the basics.

“We can’t sweep things under the carpet, we have to address them. I have to accept responsibility. Players have to accept responsibility. There’s a bit of adversity now. Do we lie down and get our bellies tickled? Or do we stand up and fight back? I hope it’s the latter.

“We need to dig in and fight and have pride in ourselves and the jersey we’re wearing. We’re a big football club in Ireland, our supporters travelled down today, a lot of them probably had to take a day off work because it’s not a Bank Holiday at home, and you need to serve up better than what we served. That’s the most disappointing thing for me.”