Thrills and spills in SuperCupNI Finals day as Manchester United and Ipswich Town triumph

Charlton’s Bradley Tagoe gets the Youth trophy from Ross Stephenson of STATSports

Manchester United celebrate their win over Rangers in the Junior Final

Nico Valentine wheels away after marking the scoresheet for Ipswich

Co Antrim’s Sean Moore celebrates after scoring against Ipswich Town but the Tractor Boys had the last laugh

It was a day of elation and disappointment at the Ballymena Showgrounds as the SuperCupNI was brought to a close with their major finals.

A fantastic week of youth football culminated in the Premier and Junior deciders at the home of Ballymena United.

In the Junior showdown, Manchester United sealed a 2-0 win over Rangers with Shea Lacey and Harrison Parker on target in the first half.

The Premier Final decider saw a young Ipswich Town side secure a 4-2 win over County Antrim. The Tractor Boys threatened to run away with it as they raced into a 2-0 lead but the Antrim lads fought back to leave it level at the break.

The English side took the lead in the eighth minute through Nico Valentine before Ben Haddoch doubled his side’s lead on 20 minutes, however it was soon all square after the dangerous Sean Moore grabbed a brace.

Early in the second half, Jack Manley put Town in front and Gerard Buabo rounded off the scoring in the 60th minute.

In the Globe Final of the Junior Section, County Down beat MK Dons 6-5 on penalties after a scoreless draw in Coleraine.

County Fermanagh celebrated a 1-0 victory over County Tyrone at Broughshane in their Globe decider.

Surf Select won the Minor Final at the Coleraine Showgrounds. The American outfit came from behind to beat Glentoran 3-1. In the Globe Final, Linfield lost out 3-1 to Belvedere at Broughshane.

In the Vase Final, Home Farm beat Cliftonville 4-2 on penalties after the game finished 1-1. Dungannon United Youth triumphed in the Bowl decider, defeating Ballymoney United 5-0, while Coleraine beat Stella Maris 5-0 in the Salver Final.

Glenavon lost 3-1 in their Youth (U14) Final, with Charlton Athletic taking the honours at Coleraine Showgrounds.

Glentoran beat Crusaders 3-1 in the Globe decider in Coleraine, while Castle Juniors overcame IDA Bermuda 3-1 in the Vase showdown.

Bowl Final honours went to Greenisland who secured a slender 3-2 win over Coleraine.

Surf Select claimed a 2-1 victory over Rangers at Dixon Park in the inaugural Girls’ SuperCupNI tournament. The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s signed off the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Newtownabbey.