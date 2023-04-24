TJ Young counting down the clock ahead of Rosebowl shoot-out with the Scots

Amateur League representative boss poised to name his 16-man squad ahead of traditional end-of-season showdown

Crumlin Star boss Paul Trainor was on the touchline the last time the NAFL contested the Britton Rosebowl four years ago in Falkirk

Danny McKee was on target in Falkirk the last time the NAFL played the Scottish Amateur FA

TJ Young is hoping to finally name his 16-man Britton Rosebowl squad in the coming days ahead of their showdown with Scotland at Mill Road on May 13.

The annual end-of-season showpiece hasn’t been that annual lately, as it closes on almost four years since the last time the two squads got it on.

That was in 2019 when Crumlin Star boss Paul Trainor was in charge for the second season running, guiding the Amateur League to a penalty shootout win at Falkirk as the NAFL successfully defended their crown, having beaten the Scottish Amateur FA 1-0 at Rathfriland 12 months earlier,

Indeed, having been appointed as the new Rosebowl boss shortly after that, Young has now had to wait some three years for this moment to come around after Covid intervened.

But now – finally – he can begin to ramp up preparations, with a training session slotted for the Sunday after the King’s coronation – May 7, the day of the Irish Cup final – and another on the following Thursday ahead of the tie on Saturday at Crumlin United’s home.

“I do believe the quality of the squad this season is really, really strong, it’s as strong as it has been for years,” Young told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Players coming back into the Amateur League has strengthened it, and there’s a lot of sought-after players at the minute, players wanted in the Championship and Irish League.

“You only have to look at (Ruairi) Fitzpatrick and Lee Newell at Rathfriland, a lot of clubs are looking at them, so hopefully they make themselves available and stay injury-free.

“I have a squad in my head now and I’d love to be able to name it today, but the fact is there are still two weeks to go, and that’s games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

“So my intention is to name the squad next Sunday, and I plan to go to a few games over the week to give some players one last chance.

“I was at Mossley there on Saturday against Dromara, I think I had five of those two clubs’ players in the one and only get-together we’ve managed to have, so there’s quite a few players at various clubs still in the reckoning.

“And I’m interested in seeing how they do when you take them out of that environment where they are playing against teams at the same level, and see them training with the best players in the Amateur League.”

While he’s itching for action in what is always a great occasion, the former 1st Bangor manager’s excitement has been tempered somewhat by their inadequate preparations ahead of the tie.

He admits this season has been a steep learning curve with regards player availability and training schedules, and moving forward, he hopes the powers-that-be at the NAFL can make moves to try and accommodate him better.

Having been a manager in the Amateur League for years himself, Young understands that the representative team is hardly a priority, with clubs vying for trophies, promotions and survival at this stage of the season.

That said, the fact he has only been able a get his provisional squad together once, a session at the Hammer a few weeks back, and with the Rosebowl game now just a matter of weeks away, speaks to the difficulties he has encountered.

“I’ve only managed to have one get-together of about 25 players and there was no one there from what you might call the top four teams (Rathfriland, Crumlin Star, East Belfast and Immaculata),” explained Young.

“I just think the players are missing out. I’ve gone and watched players and I’d like to see them in an environment where they are playing with better players, but I haven’t been given that opportunity.

“I’m a manager myself, I understand the constraints with the commitment of players, so my intentions are never to disrupt the season, hence why I was trying to organise sessions in March.

“But even in March, managers weren’t releasing players, so maybe I have to look at myself and learn from this. Do I have to try and get some sessions in before Christmas then?

“Crumlin Star are in everything still (the title race, the Clarence Cup and the Intermediate) so I respect the position Chew (Trainor) is in, same as Ally Wilson, the guys at East Belfast and everybody else.

“The other thing is, pre-Covid, they took Championship clubs out of intermediate football, the Intermediate Cup and the Steel & Sons Cup. And since that happened, the Amateur League clubs are now favourites to get into the final of those competitions, if not win it.

“Amateur League clubs have won the Intermediate Cup the last two times it’s been played, and they will win it again this season, but that has a knock-on effect with a backlog of fixtures.

“The Amateur League need to have a look and restructure and maybe extend the season a bit rather than try to condense it all into April and May.

“I just don’t want players to miss out and some are because they didn’t get the opportunity to come and showcase their abilities against better players because I didn’t get the sessions together that I wanted to have.

“Maybe next year I’ll do things differently, but for this season, I want to apologise to players who don’t get in because of those reasons.”