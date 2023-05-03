Togetherness pulled us through, says McGonigle after Plunkett clinch 1B

Boss on how champions are made on the training ground as he hails team spirit at the club

The Lenadoon outfit brushed aside west Belfast rivals Colin Valley 7-2 last night to leapfrog Dunmurry Young Men into first place and secure a second straight title after 1C was plundered this time 12 months ago.

On that occasion, Plunkett were in a three-way battle with Holywood and Greenisland, leaving it until the very last day of the season to hit the summit and deny Holywood the league.

This time round, they did it with a game to spare, emphatically making up for Saturday’s disappointment when they were beaten 4-3 at home by Dunmurry Young Men in what was their first opportunity to clinch it.

In any event, it’s all over now, and McGonigle could scarcely be prouder as he hailed the togetherness which he reckons sets his side apart.

Asked what was key to this season’s title, he didn’t miss a beat.

“Togetherness,” McGonigle told the Belfast Telegraph. “Just the way all the lads have bought into it.

“I spoke to an ex-Plunkett player who went on to have a career and win quite a few things with other clubs.

“I was banging on about our training. We set up basic drills and how the lads kick on and conduct themselves during training… the standards they set themselves, we have to do very little, we just man the drills.

“I was telling him all about this and he said, ‘Listen, if that’s the way your training is, if you have 20, 30, 40 players turning up every session, the you are going to be successful because every team he played in, that’s where it was all made. It was all made in training.

“We have that togetherness. They all want to work hard, they all want to fight for the jersey and they all want to play for Plunkett, that’s been the big thing for us this season.

“We were promoted on Saturday but the way we were beaten, we are not beaten at Lenadoon that often so the defeat sort of soured it for us.

“We didn’t really celebrate, we wanted to get the league title over the line so we’re delighted now.”

Another fine season for Plunkett and yet it could have been even better had McGonigle’s men managed to see off Crumlin Star in the final of the Intermediate Cup last month.

The Plunkett boss admits that defeat still stings, but is adamant his players can also turn the experience to their advantage over the years to come.

“It was a really tough one to take, just the way the game went,” explained McGonigle.

“We got back into it but left ourselves too much of a hill to climb, we’d a couple of chances first half and you’re thinking, if one of them goes in, it’s a different sort of game.

“But getting to that Intermediate Cup final, what that will do for the lads, the whole experience of it is incredible.

“We’ve tasted it a wee bit a couple of years ago with some of these lads in the Harry Cavan Cup, and then for them to go to the Intermediate, it’s a big step up, a bigger crowd, a bigger club in terms of Crumlin Star, so it’s a bigger stage but an unbelievable experience, and it will stick with all these lads for the rest of their lives.

“And it makes them hungry to go back after it again.”

Reflecting on Plunkett’s seemingly relentless rise in the game, McGonigle – who co-manages the club with Liam Burns – goes back to their first 2A title some eight years ago, and their difficult yet ultimately shrewd decision to bide their time.

Back then, safe in the knowledge they had one of the most vibrant youth set-ups in the country, they knew time was on their side.

“We won 2A in 2015 and the club wasn’t ready at the time to go up,” said McGonigle.

“And then we went and won it again in 2019 and we felt at that point in time that we were ready.

“And when I say ready, I mean you have to have it right behind you. There’s no way we would have achieved what we have achieved if we didn’t have a strong second team and management in place.

“We’ve now added a development team, a third team, we’ve got an under-18 set-up who just won the Northern Ireland Cup there yesterday as well, they are all pushing us on.

“So without that, none of this is really possible. We’re performing on the pitch but we’re doing this without a proper facility fit to cope with the demands of our club.

“That’s the focus now; now that we have this momentum, we’ve got the support of the committee, we’ve got the support of the local councillors, there’s a whole thing going on around Lenadoon, we’re trying to improve it and take that to the next level and that will just keep pushing us on.”