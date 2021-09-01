Transfer deadline day: Ali McCann makes shock £1.2m move to Championship while Will Grigg deal finally goes through and Linfield star staying

There was a stunning twist in the final throes of deadline day as Northern Ireland midfielder Ali McCann made the move from St Johnstone to Preston North End for a fee of £1.2m.

The narrative emerging from McDiarmid Park all summer had indicated that the talented 21-year-old wouldn’t be allowed to leave unless the club received at least a record fee of £1.75m, with reports going as far as to say the asking price was at £3m.

However, just minutes before the deadline, it emerged that the English Championship club were nearing a deal for McCann, which was soon rubber-stamped, leaving his fans in both Northern Ireland and Scotland shocked at the surprisingly small fee involved.

“It’s been such a long day today,” he said. “I’m just so buzzing to get it all sorted and get it over the line and I just can't wait to get back and get in with the lads next week.

"St Johnstone are a great club. I’ve been there since I was young so it was difficult leaving because they’ve done so much for me when I’ve been growing up, but an opportunity to move down to a club like this is just too much to pass up and I just can’t wait to get started.

"I try and do every part of the game. I try and put myself around, getting forward, getting back, getting involved. I put myself into tackles, pressing high, I also try and chip in with goals at the other end so hopefully I can do that and the fans will take to me which is what I’ll try and do."

Will Grigg’s departure from Sunderland was much more in the public eye throughout transfer deadline day, with Doncaster Rovers initially in the box seat to secure his services.

However, into the evening it became apparent that League One rivals Rotherham United had stolen a march in the pursuit of the 30-year-old and duly got a loan deal tied up before the 11pm deadline.

Grigg has not played for the international side since 2018 or even been called up to a squad since March 2019, when he was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury.

That has coincided with a difficult spell at club level, Grigg having netted only eight goals in 62 games since his 2018 move to Sunderland.

There was a fruitful loan spell at MK Dons in the second half of last season, yielding eight League One goals.

Grigg has played only 25 minutes for Sunderland this season, coming off the bench in a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Port Vale.

Meanwhile, fellow Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles will remain in League One for at least the first half of this season despite a summer full of rumours.

He netted 19 League One goals in 42 games for Accrington Stanley last season and has been linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Derby County over the course of the summer.

Last week, Accrington owner Andy Holt poured cold water on reports Bristol City were ‘in talks’ to sign the striker and his club will be keen to stave off any potential final day interest in their star attacker.

His Northern Ireland team-mate Ciaron Brown is another to have been linked with a move recently, although his Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy said offers made for the defender, including from Middlesbrough, were “nowhere near enough” to convince the Bluebirds to sell.

There are currently a number of Northern Ireland players currently without clubs who, of course, can sign deals after tonight’s deadline. Those include Ryan and Conor McLaughlin, Eoin Teggart and Danny Amos.

In the Danske Bank Premiership, Larne have added one last signing, 20-year-old attacker Thomas Oluwa from Galway United.

“Thomas is an exciting young talent and we’re really happy to add him to our squad,” said manager Tiernan Lynch

“He can play with pace and directness and operate anywhere across the front three which gives us versatility in that regard.”

And Crusaders completed some business as well, with the capture of former Glentoran and Linfield defender Johnny Black. He last played in the Irish League back in 2013 before moving to Australia.

There was no move, however, for Linfield full-back Trai Hume, who had been linked with a deadline day move to Celtic or Lincoln City, with the Blues understood to have rejected bids of around £100,000.