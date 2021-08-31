Transfer deadline day: Will Grigg’s Sunderland departure moves closer as two clubs fight for signature

Dion Charles has seemed poised for a move to the Championship all summer. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Will Grigg's frustrating Sunderland stay is set to come to an end. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

There may not be any current Northern Ireland players on the move on transfer deadline day but Will Grigg looks set to leave Sunderland as English, Scottish and Northern Irish clubs bid to get late deals over the line.

The 30-year-old frontman is now understood to be the subject of a transfer battle between League One rivals Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham in the closing hours of the window.

The EFL deadline is at 11pm, although an extra two hours can be granted to finalise the details providing a deal sheet has been lodged confirming that an agreement has been reached.

It had been understood that Grigg had agreed the framework of a three-year deal to join Rovers, where he would be joining fellow Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith and U21 midfielder Liam Ravenhill.

The Rovers board were then reported to have sanctioned the required finances to complete the deal but it then became more complicated as Rotherham, who already have Northern Ireland’s Shane Ferguson on the books, entered the race midway through the day.

By mid-evening, United were emerging as the favourites to land the striker on a loan deal.

Grigg has not played for the international side since 2018 or even been called up to a squad since March 2019, when he was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury.

That has coincided with a difficult spell at club level, Grigg having netted only eight goals in 62 games since his 2018 move to Sunderland.

There was a fruitful loan spell at MK Dons in the second half of last season, yielding eight League One goals.

Grigg has played only 25 minutes for Sunderland this season, coming off the bench in a 2-1 EFL Cup win over Port Vale.

Meanwhile, Dion Charles is set to remain in League One this season despite a summer full of rumours.

He netted 19 League One goals in 42 games for Accrington Stanley last season and has been linked with a host of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Derby County over the course of the summer.

Last week, Accrington owner Andy Holt poured cold water on reports Bristol City were ‘in talks’ to sign the striker and his club will be keen to stave off any potential final day interest in their star attacker.

Elsewhere, St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann will stay at St Johnstone unless the club lower their £3m asking price. He has attracted interest from Celtic and the English Championship, although seems set to remain at McDiarmid Park.

His Northern Ireland team-mate Ciaron Brown is another to have been linked with a move recently, although his Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy said offers made for the defender, including from Middlesbrough, were “nowhere near enough” to convince the Bluebirds to sell.

There are currently a number of Northern Ireland players currently without clubs who, of course, can sign deals after tonight’s deadline. Those include Ryan and Conor McLaughlin, Eoin Teggart and Danny Amos.

Thomas Oluwa from Galway UnitedIn the Danske Bank Premiership, Larne have added one last signing, 20-year-old attacker .

“Thomas is an exciting young talent and we’re really happy to add him to our squad,” said manager Tiernan Lynch

“He can play with pace and directness and operate anywhere across the front three which gives us versatility in that regard.”

Glentoran’s Cameron Stewart has been made available for transfer ahead of today’s deadline, although he has rejected a move to Carrick Rangers as he wants to revert to playing at centre-half as opposed to centre-forward.

The Glens could yet add to their panel, although are eyeing a free agent forward so are not tied to today's transfer deadline.

In England, Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has been confirmed after he signed a two-year deal with the club.

The 36-year-old's move was teed-up on Friday and rubber-stamped just after 9.30am.

Juventus said that United had agreed to pay £12.86m for their former forward, with the deal potentially rising by a further £6.86m, and the Red Devils soon said he had signed a two-year contract with the option for a third.

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday," Ronaldo said. "I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead."

Juventus have moved quickly to replace him, bringing in Everton's Moise Kean on a two-year loan.

Juve say the loan will be turned into a permanent deal subject to certain conditions being met over the course of the next two years, with a loan fee of seven million euros being paid to Everton.

West Ham have strengthened their squad ahead of a busy season which will take in Europa League action, with the signing of Croatia forward Nikola Vlasic.

The 23-year-old - known to Premier League fans for a short stint at Everton - has 26 caps and six goals for his country. He joins from CSKA Moscow, having been named Russian Premier League player of the year in 2020.

Across London there has been movement at Chelsea, with defender Dujon Sterling signing a new two-year deal and moving on loan to Championship side Blackpool for the rest of the season.

Willian, meanwhile, has apologised over the way things went for him during his time with Arsenal after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement on Monday and he rejoined his first club Corinthians.

The 33-year-old Brazilian winger, who signed for Arsenal last summer following a seven-year spell with Chelsea, said in a post on Instagram: "All my career I have done everything to be the best I can be, I always want to win and I find it hard to accept not doing so. Unfortunately it didn't happen for me at Arsenal and I am sorry about that."

And Leeds have announced the signing of winger Dan James from Manchester United on a five-year deal, the transfer understood to have cost £25m.

James, 23, arrives at Elland Road two-and-a-half-years after Leeds' bid to sign him from his former club Swansea collapsed at the 11th hour.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said: "I have to say a huge thank you to my team firstly - the football department have been monitoring Daniel for a number of years and every member of my team has worked hard to get this deal over the line.”