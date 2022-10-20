Translink arrange special transport services for Derry City FC fans heading to FAI Cup Final

Derry City are into the FAI Cup final for the first time in eight years

Translink has announced that it will provide special coach and train services for Derry City FC fans heading to the FAI Cup Final in Dublin on Sunday, November 13.

Derry City will play Shelbourne in what will be the Candystripes’ first final in eight years.

The FAI confirmed that Derry’s designated North Stand and East Stand Lower sections of the Aviva have already sold out within 24 hours of tickets going on sale.

Read more Head boy Brandon Kavanagh sends Derry City into FA Cup final as Candystripes book place showpiece after eight-year wait

A dedicated Translink train service will depart the North West Transport Hub at 8.25am returning from Dublin at 6.55pm.

This service will also call at Coleraine and Lanyon Place Train Station.

Special coaches will depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 8.30am also calling at Strabane Bus Station at 9.00am.

Return coach journeys will depart Dublin 60 minutes after the end of the game.

Tickets for these services are now available to buy online and the special train ticket also covers DART transfers to and from the AVIVA Stadium.

For further information and to secure travel on these special services visit www.translink.co.uk/events.