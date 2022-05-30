Trent Alexander-Arnold's pain sums up Liverpool’s Real regret as Madrid shatter their treble dreams in Paris

Tough to take: Trent Alexander-Arnold’s dejection is obvious as he walks past the Champions League trophy with his runners-up medal. Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

He stood there almost motionless, lost in a thousand thoughts, as away in the distance, Real Madrid’s players celebrated a 14th European Cup with their fans.

If one image defined this emotion-charged, chaotic night in Paris, it was that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, broken and bereft. Team-mates came in vain to console him, but still he stood, staring blankly ahead.

He was one of the last of the group in red to leave the pitch at the Stade de France, moments after watching the trophy hoisted high into the night sky. He wrapped an arm around his head, hiding a face filled with pain.

It wasn’t meant to be like this. On the eve of the final, Alexander-Arnold, who has been such a driving force for this Liverpool team, redefining the role of full-back, had spoken excitedly of what it would mean to become a double European Cup winner at the age of 23. He spoke of 2018 and Kyiv and the final defeat, also against Madrid, that was driving this Paris revenge mission.

Liverpool had come here aiming to exorcise the ghosts of four years previously, but found the road to redemption blocked by Thibaut Courtois, whose superb performance instead sent them down a boulevard of broken dreams.

As the final whistle sounded, and Madrid’s players fell to the ground in exhausted relief, Mo Salah, another strand of the narrative seemingly propelling Liverpool to an inevitable victory, stood sorrowfully with his hands on his hips. Physically broken in Kiev, emotionally broken here. Andy Robertson sat on the pitch, head bowed.

But it was most painful for Alexander-Arnold, not just because it was his momentary lapse which allowed Vinicius Jr to run in to score the only goal.

Growing up on Merseyside, supporting his club, he knows the obsession with this trophy, of how Liverpool’s history is built on glorious nights in foreign lands.

He shared the anguish of the fans that remained, most having opted to beat a hasty retreat after a night of mayhem outside the stadium. Their pain was his pain.

It was a desperately dispiriting end to a season that, until a week earlier, still held the precious possibility of quadruple.

Pipped on the final day to the Premier League title by Manchester City, and now this, it is hard not to see how a relentless 63-game campaign will not be defined by the final few days. It shouldn’t, of course, but elite sport is rarely rational.

“These boys played an outstanding season,” manager Jurgen Klopp reminded us afterwards. “The two competitions we couldn’t win, we didn’t for the smallest possible margin: one point, 1-0.

“City during the season, they were one point better and tonight Madrid was one goal better. That says nothing about us.

“The difference between 2018 and now is that I see us coming again.

“In 2018, I wished it but I couldn’t know, but these boys are really competitive, they have an incredible attitude. It is a fantastic group. We will go again definitely.”

This defeat was only Liverpool’s fourth of the campaign. Madrid lost as many in this competition alone en route to a fifth European triumph in nine years.

Their run to the final had been built on miracles, overcoming a group stage home loss to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol, before culminating in that astonishing semi-final win against Manchester City.

Throughout this season they had seemed destined to lose, including on Saturday night, but still found a way, whether defying logic, as against Chelsea and Man City, or, here, the popular narrative.

In Paris, talk of revenge for Kyiv abounded, so too a reprisal of Liverpool’s 1981 European Cup triumph here.

They survived an early Liverpool onslaught, with Courtois a one-man show of defiance.

He saved early on from Salah, stretching out a hand to claw away his early low shot, before turning a well-hit strike from Sadio Mane that seemed destined for the bottom corner onto the post.

In the second half, he again denied Salah, pushing away the striker’s curling right-foot shot. As Courtois was embraced by relieved team-mates, Salah pounded the ground in frustration.

It meant the game was decided by Vinicius Jr’s 59th minute strike.

Federico Valverde was released on the right wing and swept the ball to the back post, where it escaped Alexander-Arnold, allowing the Brazilian winger to slot in.

Small margins — just like so much of Liverpool’s season, where the league was lost by a point and their two cups came via penalties.

“They scored and we didn’t,” Klopp said ruefully in the post-match press conference.

“We could have played better football but Madrid could have played better football but they didn’t and Madrid won anyway.”

As Liverpool’s players filed silently out of the stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning, there was a bitter feeling of regret.

Full-back Andy Robertson said: “We’re absolutely gutted — when you have had the chances you’ve had, it is always that bit harder to take, but the ‘keeper had an absolute worldie of a game and the longer the game went, it just felt like we weren’t going to score and we weren’t going to have enough, which is obviously devastating and that is why the result was what it was.”

Robertson said it will take time to evaluate Liverpool’s season.

“You can’t reflect on it tonight — you’re not in the right frame of mind,” he added.

“You have to let all the emotion and feeling come out.”

As the dream died in Paris, that emotion was all too obvious.