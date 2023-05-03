Tributes paid to Kaylee Black at Crusaders Strikers vs Derry City Ladies match

Mourners pictured walking onto the pitch with flowers. Photo: Pacemaker — © Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Pres

Tributes have been paid to tragic north Belfast teenager Kaylee Black at Wednesday night’s Crusaders Strikers vs Derry City Ladies match.

The 13-year-old, who played for Crusaders Titans, passed away earlier this week after going missing on Sunday.

Players were pictured wearing t-shirts in tribute to the youngster, while ticket sales are to be donated to pay for her funeral costs.

The club had previously said in a social media post: “The match will be dedicated to the memory of Kaylee Black, our players will wear a black armband and we will hold a minute’s silence prior to kick off.

“All ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs. Kick off 8pm.”

Crusaders Strikers also said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of the young player’s death.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Tributes have been paid, with many describing it as “heart-breaking news”.

Kaylee supported Premier League side Newcastle United, and an online fan page posted: “13-year-old Kaylee Black, from Northern Ireland, was a Toon fan. She also played football for her local team.

“The Toon Army sends our condolences to her heartbroken family and friends. There are no words that can help but thoughts are with you. Rest in peace, Kaylee.”

Preparations are being made to lay the teen to rest following a funeral service on Tuesday 9th May.