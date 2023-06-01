Tributes paid to talented Irish footballer (19) who died in jet ski tragedy

The victim of the accident has been named locally as Wassiou Ayawe The fatal accident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday at Lough Derg

A promising footballer has died following an incident involving a jet ski in Killaloe in Co Clare.

He has been named locally as Wassiou Ayawe (19) who was a native of Limerick city.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on Wednesday evening around 5.30pm at Lough Derg.

It followed reports of the male getting into difficulty in the water.

Following an extensive search by gardaí, the Killaloe coastguard, the Killaloe/Ballina Search and Rescue and the Killaloe Fire Service, the body of one male was recovered from the water at around 7.30pm.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was brought to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem examination.

Wassiou was a promising underage footballer with Limerick FC where he played as a forward.

One of his former coaches described him on social media as ‘’a lovely young fella and super footballer. Was a pleasure to coach. RIP Waz’’.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they are currently “treating this matter as tragic accident”.

Reports have indicated the young man, along with two girls, was travelling on the jet ski on Lough Derg near the bridge in the Clare town when the vehicle flipped over.

The jet ski will also be examined as part of an investigation to establish what happened.

Killaloe coast guard unit was sent to the scene shortly before 5:30pm and began a search, along with the local fire brigade.

The rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was also involved in the search.

A Department of Transport spokesperson said: “Late this afternoon, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident where a jet ski had gotten into difficulty in the area between Ballina, Co. Tipperary and Killaloe, Co Clare. Valentia Coast Guard coordinated a search and rescue operation in conjunction with An Garda Siochana and the National Ambulance Service.

"Shannon based Coast Guard helicopter R115 and Killaloe Coast Guard Unit were tasked to the scene. Two casualties made their way to shore. Following a further search of the area, a third casualty was recovered who has unfortunately lost his life. The Irish Coast Guard extends their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” it added.

Tony O'Brien, cathaoirleach of Clare County Council said: "It's a really tragic incident, a young life lost in really tragic circumstances.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with his family and his friends and all who knew him.

"The young man wasn't a local to the area. It would be quite normal for people to come out and launch their craft in Killaloe.”

He said the circumstances are still quite unclear, but weather conditions were perfect.

"We just reinforce for everybody to respect the water; it can be very unforgiving if you're not familiar with the area. I'm not saying that is the case here.

"It's quite a busy time of the year, there is a lot of craft around and people should make sure all their safety gear is up to scratch.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends and everybody who knew him. It is a traumatic time for them."