Two Championship clubs join race to sign Northern Ireland and Manchester City midfielder

Southampton and Leicester City join race to sign star Northern Ireland and Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles

Southampton and Leicester City have joined the hunt to sign Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles.

The Northern Ireland international is being tracked by the Championship new boys.

The Saints view the 19-year-old as a potential replacement for Romeo Lavia, who is expected to depart this summer.

But the Foxes are also eyeing Charles, and a King Power Stadium switch would see him reunite with Leicester chief Enzo Maresca, who had spells as Man City’s Elite Development Squad boss and assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Charles made his City debut at the end of the season when coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat by Brentford.

The gifted and versatile youngster has been with City since Under-9 level and captained the club’s title-winning Premier League 2 team last campaign.

He has earned eight Northern Ireland caps since making his debut last summer against Greece.

Borussia Dortmund and Everton have likewise been impressed with Charles’ progress.

A loan move could be on the cards for the player, regarded as one of the most exciting young talents at the Treble winners.

Brentford, meanwhile, have completed the signing of Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins from Wolves for a club-record fee of £23million.

The 22-year-old arrives in west London on a six-year deal after spending just one season at Molineux, having previously played for Stoke and Burnley, and has 45 Premier League appearances to his name.

Bees boss Thomas Frank likes what he has seen from Collins and feels he will prove to be “a perfect Brentford player”.

“I’m very pleased we’ve managed to sign Nathan,” Frank said. “He’s a very talented centre-back and still young. I see leadership potential in Nathan. He’s a perfect Brentford player – hungry and ambitious.”

Collins is now aiming to help the club build on their highest-ever league finish after they ended the 2022-23 term in ninth.

“It’s a club on the rise and I can see where they want to go. It’s exciting to be here,” he stated.

Elsewhere, Leeds have announced the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager on a four-year contract.

The 46-year-old takes over from Sam Allardyce, who left the club following their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.