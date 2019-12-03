Two people charged over alleged fraud at Irish Football Association

Two people have been charged by police investigating alleged fraud at the Irish Football Association.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including fraud by abuse of position.

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with possessing criminal property.

They are both due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

As is normal procedures all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

In August the IFA Executive Board confirmed there were "financial discrepancies" within the association and that the matter was in the hands of the police.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the figures involved could be as much as £500,000.

An IFA spokesman declined to comment when approached by the Belfast Telegraph.