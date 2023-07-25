Tyrone have hearts broken by West Ham’s late show

SupercupNI

County Tyrone were seconds away from securing an historic victory over Premier League giants, West Ham United, in the Junior section. of the Super Cup NI.

Amran Saifudden broke Tyrone hearts in the fifth minute of added time to see the game end 3-3.

Tyrone’s joint Head Coach Chris Colhoun said he was “very proud” of his players after their performance at Anderson Park.

West Ham made a lightning start with Xavier Parker hammering a thunderbolt into the top corner in the opening minute..

Tyrone responded immediately through Logan O’Connor before West Ham regained the lead minutes later when Saifudden struck again. Tyrone’s Joel Kerr stole the show with two goals to put them into the lead before the late heartbreak.

Charlton Athletic were 4-1 winners over St Mirren, while Rangers won an all-Scottish tie against Kilmarnock 1-0 at Scroggy Road.

County Antrim kept up their 100 per cent record with a 3-1 win over Donegal Schools while County Fermanagh lost for the second day in-a-row against Plymouth Argyle. County Down went top of Group B thanks to a 3-0 win over Prospects 2 Pro Academy from Canada.

Stevenage narrowly defeated County Londonderry, while County Armagh and FC America played out a 1-1 draw in the other Group A match.

In the Minor section Scottish giants Celtic made it two wins from two when they thumped Loughgall 5-0.

Celtic’s Zion Pullan grabbed his second brace of the week and he was joined on the scoresheet by Jack Young who also grabbed a brace.

Celtic now face a winner takes all contest against Glentoran after the east-Belfast, who also remain unbeaten, were convincing winners against Finn Harps. A hat-trick from Rory Prenter and a brace from Mason Ayre saw the Glens claim a 5-1 victory .

Linfield pulled off a late comeback as they came from 2-0 down against IDA Bermuda to pick up a valuable point, thanks to a brace from Ryley Sloan. Zydon Lightbourne-Furbert continued his impressive tournament with another goal to take his tally to three.

Portstewart were pegged back from the same scoreline to draw 2-2 with Glenavon, as a second-half double from Charlie Hill kept the Lurgan Blues’ unbeaten start intact.

Coleraine recovered from 3-1 to draw 3-3 with high-scoring Kilmarnock amd Dungannon kept up their 100 per cent record with a 1-0 win over Ballymena United.

Surf Select claimed their second win of the tournament defeating Larne 2-1.

Warrenpoint Town picked up their first three points with a 2-1 win over Belvedere at Portrush.