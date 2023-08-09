UEFA reject Derry City request to play European tie in Windsor Park

UEFA have rejected Derry City's request to move the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie with FC Tobol to Windsor Park.

Derry City were hopeful that European football's governing body would allow them to play their Kazakh visitors in Belfast next Thursday - an occasion that would have generated huge interest given the club's history.

However, UEFA have ruled that Derry cannot move the tie when there is a suitable venue within the territory of their home association, the FAI. The Candystripes had initially nominated Tallaght Stadium for this round because their home, the Ryan McBride Brandywell, does not meet the requirements.

With Linfield and all of the other Irish League sides out of Europe, Derry tried to arrange a switch to Windsor Park at short notice to make life easier for supporters facing a trek to Dublin on a Thursday.

The IFA and FAI were fine with the suggestion but UEFA held the ultimate say.

"A venue may be the ground of the home club or another ground in the same or another city within the territory of its association," said a UEFA spokesperson.

"Therefore, Derry City FC will have to play in Tallaght as originally announced."

UEFA indicated that an exception might have been offered if there was no suitable venue within the FAI's jurisdiction but with all of the other League of Ireland sides out of Europe too, Derry have been told they must revert to Plan A.