Uefa Super Cup final: Fans in high spirits as Chelsea and Villarreal meet in Belfast

Villareal fans pictured at the Fanzone at Seaview ahead of tonight's Supercup final at the National Stadium. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Football fans are in high spirits around Belfast ahead of Wednesday night’s Uefa Super Cup Final at Windsor Park.

The city is playing host to the match between Champions League winners Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal.

It’s expected 13,000 fans will attend the game in the first time a major Uefa club final has been held in Northern Ireland.

Both sides arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon along with hundreds of official guests and media from across Europe.

Villareal fans earlier spent time at the Uefa fan park at Seaview before the final where they could play football and enjoy refreshments as well as being given a tour of the stadium.

Former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand and Lord Mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl on Tuesday met young players after BT’s Hope United match at Crusaders FC in an event held ahead of the Super Cup to raise awareness of the impact of online hate in sport and among young people.