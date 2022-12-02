Uruguay beat Ghana but miss out on last-16 spot to South Korea on goals scored

The Black Stars have also been knocked out of the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s quickfire double to secure a 2-0 win over Ghana failed to stop Uruguay crashing out of the World Cup on goals scored.

La Celeste’s victory had them in pole position to reach the last 16 until Hwang Hee-chan’s late winner sent South Korea, who beat Portugal 2-1, through instead.

Defeat at the Al Janoub Stadium also saw Ghana knocked out in Group H.

It had looked like Diego Alonso’s side would progress, with Sergio Rochet’s penalty save from Andre Ayew sparking Uruguay but they suffered agony in Qatar.

It was also more pain for the Black Stars having been knocked out of the 2010 World Cup by Uruguay after Asamoah Gyan’s spot-kick miss following Luis Suarez’s last-minute handball, with Uruguay going on to win the quarter-final on penalties.

Ahead of the game, Suarez had refused to apologise and there was penalty drama after 21 minutes when Ghana were given a golden chance to open the scoring.

Rochet brought down Mohammed Kudus, with Ghana being awarded the penalty after a VAR review, with referee Daniel Siebert consulting his monitor – only for Rochet to comfortably save Ayew’s awful spot-kick.

It was a miss which was immediately costly as De Arrascaeta struck twice in six minutes.

Darwin Nunez had already seen a goalbound chip cleared by Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu before De Arrascaeta pounced after 26 minutes.

Suarez was given too much time in the area and, when Lawrence Ati-Zigi could only parry his strike, De Arrascaeta headed in from two yards.

Better was to come four minutes later when the Flamengo star finished off a flowing move with a crisp low volley past Ati-Zigi.

Ghana were shellshocked and Ayew and brother Jordan were replaced at the break by Kamaldeen Sulemana and Osman Bukari.

It failed to change the game’s direction and Ghana escaped when Siebert turned down Nunez’s penalty claims following Daniel Amartey’s clumsy challenge.

Facundo Pellistri shot wide for Uruguay and Federico Valverde’s drive was beaten out by Ati-Zigi.

Time was running out for Ghana and Antoine Semenyo dragged wide before Rochet tipped Kudus’ low shot past the post as they failed to find a way back.

Sebastian Coates stabbed wide with the news of South Korea’s late show reaching Uruguay and the furious players surrounding referee Siebert at the final whistle.