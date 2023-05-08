Video: Top Bins…Jordan Dalzell rocket sends Rosemount to Premier, and leaves boss Lee Cathcart on cloud nine

Greyabbey side clinch historic first promotion to Amateur League’s top flight

The banner says it all... Rosemount are going up

Lee Cathcart saluted Jordan Dalzell after his lifelong friend produced a moment of magic to send Rosemount into the Amateur League’s top flight for the first time in their history.

The 33-year-old forward, who had called time on his career due to nagging injuries earlier in the season only to backtrack, was the man for the big occasion on Friday night, rifling a long range beauty into the top corner against Mossley to claim the points and ensure the Mount can’t be caught in second place in 1A.

The moment that sealed promotion, as Jordan Dalzell whips in a beauty

That’s three promotions on the bounce now for Cathcart, who took the reins of the club during the pre-Covid campaign of 2018/19, guiding them to the 1C and 1B titles thereafter, before this season’s runners-up finish behind champions Dromara Village.

Indeed this time last year, after landing a second successive title, Cathcart’s name was being bandied about as nailed on for the then vacant East Belfast job. Fast forward 12 months and Cathcart is looking forward to meeting the East as equals. And, he hopes, surpassing them when the action rolls around again come August time.

“It’s such a buzz,” Cathcart told the Belfast Telegraph. “We’ve been talking about it (going up into the Premier) and about going up against the big boys, but we want to recruit right and be a part of the big boys.

“We’re not going in to make the numbers up, and we’ve proven over the last three years that we can challenge. Hopefully we can keep the squad together and we know ourselves we need a bigger squad. Now, I have a 16-man squad and I’d like a 20-man squad. We want to bring quality into the right positions and have another rattle at it.

“At the start of this season, everybody ruled us out. And we thought ourselves, if we could get top four and a good cup run… but as the season went on, we started beating big teams in the cups and got to the semi-final of the Intermediate.

“So the confidence started to build. We knew we had a big enough squad and we knew we were right in the run-in for the league but this is beyond anybody’s expectations really.

“So we had momentum, and we brought in good players, some with experience and some young, talented players. But if I’m to pick the biggest thing from this season, it was really the togetherness in the changing room.

“There were so many games where the boys just didn’t know when they were beat. They never lie down, and our home record stands for itself. Dromara came down and ended our record that had stood for five years (in the league), scoring in the 94th minute to win it.”

Reflecting on the goal that got them there, Cathcart admits it could hardly have been sweeter. He and Dalzell have been friends all their lives, starting out in the game together, aged just 8, at Ards Rangers.

Jordan Dalzell is mobbed after his screamer for Rosemount

So to finally sign his old mate last summer, to coax him back out of early retirement mid-season, and then to see him seal the deal, well it’s the stuff of dreams.

“What a goal, right into the stanchion,” smiled Cathcart. “It was a great finish by him and he’s been a great signing for us.

“Earlier in the season, he’d texted me saying he was just too sore after games, but I’d told him, ‘Just because you’ve put it on Facebook and over the internet that you’re going to retire, that you have to, we could do with you back here.’

“So his injuries cleared and he said he’d love to and he’s been super for us. Before the game the other night, he was saying that would be it, more due to work commitments. But after the other night, he said he was giving it at least another year. He’s quality, and he’s a good lad to have about the changing rooms.”

Which brings Cathcart to his next dilemma, how to stay loyal to the players who have got Rosemount here, while also making the necessary refinements to the squad that can take them to the next level.

“The boys have been proving themselves, both the boys who came in this season and the ones who have been there for my last four seasons,” said Cathcart.

“I don’t doubt at all that the boys here now are good enough to go and challenge but it’s the same thing every year, you do need to bring players in.

“I know we need to add quality, we definitely need to strengthen. 1A is a tough league, a lot tougher than 1B and 1C, but the Premier, we know it’s going to be another step up, so we know we need to add quality to start competing.”

Rosemount manager Lee Cathcart

While he’s a Mount man now, with just four years’ service to the club, Cathcart admits he’s a mere blow-in. He understands that for those who have been with Rosemount through thick and thin, through all the lean years and stretching back to their time in junior football in the Down Area, making it to the pinnacle of the Amateur League means the world.

“I can’t even put it into words,” said Cathcart. “It’s massive for me, but going round the other night, seeing players who have played in the team right from the Down Area League, and the supporters…

“I actually just stood and looked around the other night and the crowd that was there, everyone afterwards. It means a lot to us, but to those boys who have been there their whole lives, the likes of big Stephen Atcheson, Alan Eccles, Nicky Eccles, nothing means more.”