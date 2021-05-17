Watch: David Parkhouse slams decision to allow contentious Shamrock Rovers equaliser against Derry City

Shamrock Rovers 1 Derry City 1

The Candystripes gave unbeaten Rovers a scare when they took the lead early in the second half as Will Patching scored from the penalty spot.

Rovers equalised soon afterwards through Rory Gaffney, but there was huge controversy surrounding the goal, with the home side sneaking a 20-yard advantage for a throw-in during the build up.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The teams were well-matched and both ended the game with 10-men after Sean Hoare and Danny Lafferty were dismissed in the closing stages, but it was Rovers’ equaliser which dominated the talk after the game — and Parkhouse insists it should not have stood.

“There is no hiding from it,” he said.

“The ball was out closer to the halfway line but he picks the ball up 20 yards further on up the pitch, throws it on and nothing gets down about it.

“It’s a regular occurrence week in and week out, not just with our games, even though it seems to be mostly our games, but games across the country. You can only control the controllables and the goal went in so we had to work even harder defensively to secure the point.”

Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 33 games as a result of the controversial equaliser, but Parkhouse was more interested in what the draw will do for Derry going forward.

“We’re disappointed because we knew we had what it takes to get three points, but we’ll take the point and we can be happy with how we ended the game and how well we did defensively,” he explained.

“They are the champions for a reason, but we weren’t coming down here thinking that they were going to run over the top of us.

“We, as a team, have full confidence that we can go anywhere and pick up results. That hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to from the start of the season, but you can see each week that there’s progression in different games.”

Parkhouse is still waiting for his first goal of the season after 11 games, but he feels they will come eventually.

“It’s not affecting me because I’m still playing games,” he stated.

“If I wasn’t playing games, it would be a different scenario. I was trying to say to everybody at the start of the season not to get too hyped about it but, at the same time, 2020 is over and done with now and this is a new season; I’ve tried to put that behind me as best as I can.

“Any striker that says it doesn’t affect them is lying to you, but I still have to go out and perform and if I’m not scoring a goal, at least I’m trying my best to put a performance in in order to get three points and if we do that, I’m happy enough with that.”