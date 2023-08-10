Watch: Former NI captain Martin O’Neill makes hilarious gaffe during Carabao Cup draw

Former Northern Ireland captain Martin O’Neill hilariously talked into the balls instead of his microphone during the Carabao Cup draw.

The 71-year-old was alongside Leicester City’s Premier League winning captain Wes Morgan and Sky Sports presenter Mark Chapman on Wednesday evening when he made light of his recurring mistake live on Sky Sports.

Before the second round draw took place, Chapman asked O’Neill: “Are you alright Martin? You look petrified.”

The former Celtic and Aston Villa manager replied: “Well this shouldn’t be that difficult but famous last words.”

But it proved to be tricky night for the Kilrea man.

Chapman tried to ease O’Neill’s nerves and told him to pick a ball up, hold it to the camera and he would do the rest.

After Morgan drew Tranmere Rovers it was O’Neill’s turn and he pulled Leicester City from the draw.

Speaking straight into the ball instead of his microphone, O’Neill said: “This is number 23.”

During his second attempt, O’Neill cast a wry smile after almost dropping the ball when he drew Leeds United.

As he continued to talk into the balls, Chapman laughed and said: “Martin, I don’t know why you’re talking to the ball each time – but it’s number 15.”

Talking into the ball again, O’Neill said: “It’s much better than talking to you.”

He added: “Let me talk to the ball one last time – number four.”

Come the end of the draw, O’Neill and Chapman agreed that “we got there”.