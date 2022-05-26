Watch: Neil Lennon sent off during Cup final after vicious verbal rant at referee before delivering first trophy in Cyprus

Northern Ireland’s Neil Lennon was sent off for a vicious verbal assault on the referee during Omonia Nicosia’s Cypriot Cup final win over Ethnikos Achna on Wednesday.

The former Celtic boss was outraged at the official during extra-time after a scoreless draw and launched a tirade in his direction, accompanied with some sarcastic applause, which saw him dismissed.

The referee had come over to the sideline to address Lennon’s initial outburst and had yellow carded him initially, only to upgrade that to a red after the applause, and the manager had to be held back by his support staff and led from the touchline into the stands.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Despite his absence from the bench, Lennon’s side went on to win on spot kicks to lift the title, earning him his first trophy in Cyprus and a place in next season’s Europa League.

However, his incredible rant will likely draw some kind of disciplinary action from the league which will carry over to next season.

Fireworks were set off by the fans after Nicosia saw Shehu Abdullahi sent-off after just five minutes, but Lennon’s men held on to take the game to extra-time, in which the manager was shown a red card of his own.

But his men took it to the shoot-out and triumphed 5-4 to give Lennon silverware only two months into his reign in the Cypriot capital.

Youngster Charalambous Charalambous was the one who scored the winning penalty after a nice save from goalkeeper Fabiano, which secured Omonia’s 53rd major trophy.

Penalty hero Charalambous said: "I do not believe it - it is a dream. I really can not describe it.

"We also played in the semi-finals with ten men, so we know how to cope.

"We are the champions, we are Omonia. We showed how much we want to win and we got the cup."