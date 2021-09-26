Watch: NI goalkeeper’s howler for Sheffield Wednesday

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell had a nightmare with his Sheffield Wednesday side on Saturday, when Ipswich Town’s Macauley Bonne snuck up from behind him to rob the ball as he dropped it to the ground.

Peacock-Farrell had initially saved an attempt from Bonne, keeping their 1-0 lead after an earlier goal from the Owls’ Dennis Adeniran.

However only moments later, in the 90th minute of the League One clash, the 24-year-old keeper didn’t see Bonne lurking right behind him as he prepared to boot the ball upfield.

The second he set the ball down, the Zimbabwean striker bolted out in front to steal it and help set up Ipswich’s equaliser.

Peacock-Farrell did well to scramble back in time, but Bonne passed the ball to teammate Scott Fraser who then squared it for Conor Chaplin to finally slot it in.

Shay Given made a similar mistake back in 1997 in the Premier League.

When playing for Newcastle, Coventry City’s Dion Dublin ran from behind the Irish goalie to replicate nearly the exact same incident, only Dublin netted the goal himself.

In 1971, Northern Ireland legend George Best also got into some controversy when he nicked the ball from under iconic England keeper Gordon Banks’ nose, and nodded it into the net during an international match at Windsor Park - although the referee disallowed it moments later.

Best had refused to leave Banks’ side when the World Cup winner was trying to launch the ball past the Belfast winger.

In the split second between it leaving Banks' grasp and connecting with his swinging right boot, Best had already got his left foot in the way, dinking it over the keeper’s head before using his own head to send it home.