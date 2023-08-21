‘We deserved to win both games’ – Ruaidhri Higgins frustrated after Derry’s week of penalty heartache

Ruaidhri Higgins says his players should have the belief to go and challenge for a league title despite suffering a nightmare week where they lost two penalty shootouts in the space of four days to exit Europe and the FAI Cup.

After refreshing the side that lost to FC Tobol in Tallaght on Thursday, the Candystripes were the better side against St Patrick’s Athletic in another tie that went the distance – but they once again came up short in the spot kicks.

It means that a season where Derry had ambitions on three fronts has now been reduced to one with Higgins hoping his squad can take the positives from their performances as they seek to push Shamrock Rovers for a league title.

City are five points behind Rovers with a game in hand and that match is against bottom side UCD.

"The players deserved a lot more. We’ve deserved to win both games,” said Higgins, who felt the Saints didn’t show a huge amount of attacking ambition.

“I felt they were negative in their approach. We thoroughly dominated the game and should have won It’s ifs, buts and maybes but what I would say is the players deserve huge credit, I’m gutted for the players.

"Now we have to dust ourselves off and get ready for a big league finale.

"We spoke about how big the next ten games are – we’ll be fully focused to try and attack the ten games

“It’s back to work during the week and back to normality to prepare the team and get everyone in and get everyone buoyant and remind them of the way we’re playing and the run we’ve been on.”

Derry travel to face Bohemians on Friday in a huge game. The sides are level on points although Derry have that game in hand and a superior goal difference.