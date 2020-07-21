'We look at him as a man for the people' - Hundreds line the streets to pay final tribute to Jack Charlton

Hundreds of fans have lined the streets of Jack Charlton's hometown of Ashington to pay their respects to the football legend for the final time.

The England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager passed away on July 10, with a number of fans turning out to say goodbye to Charlton as his hearse passed through the place where he grew up.

The coffin of Jack Charlton is taken into West Road Crematorium in Newcastle for his funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crowds began to gather in Charlton's home town of Ashington in Northumberland early on Tuesday morning ahead of a private family service in Newcastle.

The funeral cortege passed through the town where he and his brother Bobby spent their formative years.

Charlton is also being remembered in Ireland, with the Football Association of Ireland calling on all fans to wear green in memory of the legendary manager.

Jack Charlton was manager of the Republic of Ireland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Applause broke out as the cortege made its way through Ashington.

The pallbearer walked in front of the cars for a couple of hundred yards before the cortege travelled back to Newcastle for a private service at West Road Crematorium.

People line the streets as the funeral cortege of Jack Charlton passes through his home town of Ashington (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Peter Mather, a 68-year-old semi-retired bricklayer, stood on the route of the funeral with a sign saying "Howay Wor Jack".

He said: "I never normally wear a cap but I've got one on today out of respect to Jack.

"I lived over the road from here and I vividly remember watching the World Cup final.

Thousands of people turned out in Ashington to pay their respects to Jack Charlton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

"At the final whistle, he went to his knees, a big hard man like that showing such emotion.

Irishman Patrick Wilson was stood with his family in Ashington to pay his respects.

The 68-year-old civil engineer, who is originally from Rahugh, County Westmeath, but now living in Longframlington, Northumberland, said: "Jack set football off in Ireland. We used to call it soccer.

"We look at him as a humble person, a man for the people.

"He was a simple sort of person with no airs or graces. Everyone was the same in Jack's eyes."

Peter Cowans, 64, with a display of flags outside his home in Ashington (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Peter Cowans, 64, decorated the outside of his Ashington home with flags in honour of the World Cup winner.

The former policeman said: "He was a lovely fella, not just a football legend, but a real gentleman too.

The World Cup winner died on July 10 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

"I'm pleased the crowds have turned out in their droves - I knew they would.

"He never forgot his roots."

The funeral service itself, at West Road Crematorium and Cemetery, Newcastle, was a private event (Peter Byrne/PA)

Leeds United fan Kevin Coe, 51, and his son Ellis, six, were on the route of the funeral procession.

Referring to a 1971 documentary showing Jack Charlton's home life in Ashington, Mr Coe said: "He just seems to have been a regular guy.

"He was still going out to the clubs, involved in whippet racing.

"It sums up this area."

Mr Coe, from Rothbury, Northumberland, remembered the keen fisherman spending time on the River Coquet.