We’ll push Dromara all the way, vows Rosemount chief

Lee Cathcart confident race for first place is on, despite leaders commanding advantage at top

Rosemount chief Lee Cathcart believes rivals would be “mad" to concede the title to runaway leaders Dromara Village with three months of the season still to play.

After racking up 15 straight wins in 1A, some of Cathcart’s managerial counterparts had been prepared to see the rest of the campaign as a battle to join Peter Turley and David Straney’s side in the top flight next August as runners-up.

But Cathcart is adamant he never saw it that way, even before the Bellsbridge men’s surprise slip-up last week at Hugh Sinclair’s resurgent Lisburn Rangers dealt them their first serious setback in what was beginning to look like a cakewalk.

In any event, Dromara still maintain a five-point lead at the top over second-placed Kilmore, and are still 10 ahead of Rosemount, albeit with the Greyabbey outfit able to cut the deficit to five should they win their two games in hand.

It’s all conjecture at this stage, of course, but with six straight league wins of their own since they last dropped points away to 1st Bangor back in November, Rosemount have been keeping their side of the bargain as they hunt down the long-term pacesetters.

"Before (Dromara's) defeat, the feeling was that they were going to run away with it,” Cathcart told the Belfast Telegraph.

"But we have to play them down at our place, and I think they still have Abbey Villa, Kilmore... Mossley are going to throw a spanner in the works for a lot of teams, and even the teams down around the bottom of the league are starting to pick up points.

"So I think every team is going to drop points between now and the end of the season, even against teams that no one expects, so it will be good, and it’ll make for an exciting title race.

“I still think it’s open, I think it’s mad for anybody to say it’s over; for me, there are three or four teams who could definitely finish first or second.

"Dromara are obviously favourites, and if you look at the league, it’s ourselves, Kilmore and Abbey Villa, but I definitely think other teams will have a say in it.”

Analysing the run-in, Cathcart is pleased to see his side showing some form, with Rosemount delivering good performances to go alongside the wins.

They made an admittedly slow start on Saturday at home to Malachians, before eventually taking control of the game, with goals from Luke McKee, Stephen Atcheson and Scott Shannon – the forward back after almost four years out injured – wrapping up another crucial three points.

"We lost our two games early on, and then that draw against 1st Bangor, but apart from that, we’ve won the rest,” explained Cathcart, who guided Rosemount to a second straight promotion last season.

"We have 13 games left, nine at home so hopefully home advantage plays a big part, but we know there’s going to be twists and turns.

"We weren’t playing great for a while there, just grinding out results, but we were great second half against Sirocco the other week (a 5-1 win), and Armagh last week (a 2-1 away win in the Intermediate Cup) was the best we have played all season.

"But as I said before, we’ve noticed a better standard this season. Last year, we were scoring for fun, we knew we were going to win games, so we’re finding this a step up in level, but we’ve coped well with it and long may it continue.”