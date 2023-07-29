West Ham prove too strong for Co Antrim in Junior decider at the SuperCupNI

The London side thrashed County Antrim 6-0 to repeat their tournament wins of 1996 and 1997.

They were too good for their home opponents, scoring three either side of the break. Amran Saifudden, who narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot award, starred in a dominant display by the Hammers, who made the perfect start by scoring within two minutes of kick-off.

Saifudden coolly slotted home after neat build-up play by the Hammers.

It was nearly two for West Ham after 12 minutes when Xavier Parker drove through the Antrim defence, but Kyle Chivers was there to keep the game at 1-0 with a magnificent save.

Parker was at it again for the second, weaving past defenders on the byline before his ball across goal finally reached Kyran Thompson, who tapped home.

A loose pass by Antrim allowed Saifudden to race through on goal and bag his second of the match.

West Ham wrapped the game up for good in the 59th minute through Kyle Healy-Matthews, with Nahshon Orhurhu grabbing a brace before the end.

There was penalty drama in the Globe Final between Charlton Athletic and Prospects 2 Pro Academy.

The Canadian side came out on top, winning the shoot-out 4-2 after the game finished 1-1.

St Mirren were crowned Vase champions after their narrow 1-0 win over County Down. Jack Lavery scored the crucial goal for the Scottish side, who also celebrated a Golden Boot trophy for their striker Luke Douglas.

There was penalty drama in the Bowl Final with County Tyrone coming out on top, beating County Londonderry 3-1 after the match finished 0-0.