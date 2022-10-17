Wigan chairman says James McClean abuse ‘should not be happening’

Football League

Wigan Athletic’s chairman has called for an end to the “shameful and disgusting” abuse of their player James McClean.

Derry native McClean was the subject of chants, labelled as sectarian and anti-Irish, from sections of the crowd when the Latics played away to his former club Sunderland on Saturday. The following day McClean issued a strongly-worded statement on social media, outlining his hurt at the abuse which he has he has received for eight years, McClean also angry at the lack of action from the FA and other clubs.

Wigan have yet to make a statement as a club in the wake of the Sunderland incident, but club chairman Talal Al Hammad today said on Twitter that the club would act.

“As a club, we are doing everything in our power to stop this from happening,” Al Hammadd tweeted, without naming McClean or referring directly to the Sunderland abuse.

“However, more importantly as adults, this should not be happening. Your behaviour is watched by by those younger than you – children, teenagers; the younger generation, and it is a disgraceful demonstration of how one should behave.

“So much emphasis and effort is put into the younger generation and the prevention of bullying. How can we teach our kids not to bully each other at school when adults are doing it themselves? Hurting a human emotionally is as equal as hurting them physically. How come physical abuse has consequences but this doesn’t?

“More times than not, action is only taken when it’s too late, when a person has been hurt either by other ‘adults’ or by themselves, after enduring emotional and mental abuse. It is shameful and disgusting and needs to stop.”