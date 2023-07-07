Will Patching’s last-gasp penalty gives Derry City vital win to close gap at summit

Derry City 2 Sligo Rovers 1

The midfielder scored his first League goal of the season from the spot, just when it seemed that Sligo goalkeeper Luke McNicholas had denied Derry City with a late penalty save from Ben Doherty.

It was the perfect tonic for boss Ruaidhri Higgins at the end of a frenetic week, and it also takes City to within four points of Rovers, who dropped points again at Drogheda.

The City supporters were finally given something to celebrate on the half hour when their team took the lead, thanks to an incisive through ball from Brandon Kavanagh, and an emphatic finish by Jamie McGonigle who swept home his third goal of the season.

It was almost 2-0 within minutes as Kavanagh then sent Duffy racing down the left, and the winger cut into the penalty area before trying his luck from the tightest of angles, but McNicholas was equal to it, parrying it over for a corner.

Sligo responded quickly however, and the Brandywell was silenced when former City defender Danny Lafferty levelled just 10 minutes later. Niall Morahan did brilliantly to create space in the middle of the pitch and he sent Lafferty forward into space, with the full back drilling the ball low past Brian Maher and into the net from 18 yards.

There was real controversy on the stroke of half time when Nando Pijnaker misjudged the bounce of the ball and wiped out Ben Doherty on his way to goal. Referee Neil Doyle produced a yellow card for the foul, but with Doherty the last man, it could well have been more.

There was little sign of a Derry City breakthrough in the second half and it was no surprise that Higgins made a number of chances, debutant Danny Mullen, Will Patching and Patrick McEleney all brought on to sharpen the attack.

Two of these almost made an immediate impact with McEleney flicking the ball into Patching in space, and the midfielder took aim before drilling a low shot just wide of the target from 25 yards.

Patching looked to be Derry’s best chance of a winner and he came close again on 75 minutes when he collected a pass from Ronan Boyce just inside the area, and he attempted to find the top corner with a curling effort which just cleared the crossbar.

Derry City dominated the closing stages, and Doherty almost scored a second on 81 minutes when he met Patrick McEleney’s pass with a superb first time effort which hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out.

Moments later, Doherty took aim again, but this time his shot was blatantly blocked by the hand of John Mahon, and referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot. Doherty stepped up to put his team back in front, but his effort was saved by McNicholas, who also stopped Doherty’s rebound.

It looked as if that would be enough for Sligo, but deep in added time, Cian Kavanagh was fouled, and Patching made no mistake to score his first League goal of the season.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Connolly (S McEleney 85’), McJannet, Doherty; Diallo (P McEleney 68’), Dummigan (C Kavanagh 85’), Kavanagh (Patching 64’); Duffy, McGonigle (Mullen 64’), McMullan.

SLIGO ROVERS: McNicholas, Brannefalk, Radosavljevic (Campbell 93’), Pijnaker, Lafferty (Cawley 68’), Bolger (Browning 78’), Morahan, Liivak; Mahon, Fitzgerald, Mata.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).