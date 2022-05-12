Windsor Park misses out to Prague’s Eden Arena in 2023 Europa Conference League final bid

Europa Conference League

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson will be encouraged by the apparent shift in Uefa's entry requirements

The Irish Football Association were placed second in their bid to host the final of the 2023 Uefa Europa Conference League at Windsor Park — losing out to Prague’s Eden Arena.

The Czech Republic venue, which is home to SK Slavia Prague and occasionally the national side, will host the decider on June 7 next year.

Also known as Sinobo Stadium, it staged the 2013 Uefa Super Cup that Bayern Munich won after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties.

The result is an intriguing development as Uefa had previously indicated that a state-of-the-art stadium with a seating capacity of a minimum of between 25,000 to 40,000 seats was required to host the final.

Given that Windsor’s capacity is just over 18,600, IFA chiefs knew their bid was an ambitious one. But the official capacity for Eden Arena is only 20,800 yet it won the approval of the Uefa Executive Committee in Austria.

Windsor successfully hosted the Super Cup decider between winners Chelsea and Villarreal last year and the IFA felt it was important to remain in the conversation for staging major European finals.

Puskás Aréna in Budapest will host the 2023 Europa League final, while Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, will be the venue for the 2023 Women’s Champions League final.

The men’s Champions League decider will, meanwhile, be played at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.