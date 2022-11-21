‘World Cup punishment threat for players wearing OneLove bands is why Qatar should never have hosted tournament’, blasts SDLP MLA

England captain Harry Kane wearing a one love armband during an earlier match. It was not worn during England's opening 6-2 win over Iran on Monday. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

SDLP sports spokesperson Justin McNulty has dubbed FIFA as ‘dishonourable’ following the organisation’s decision to punish footballers who wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup.

He also stated that “this unedifying episode highlights exactly why the World Cup should have never been awarded to Qatar in the first place”.

The armbands show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and contain the rainbow colours associated with the Pride flag. Qatar is a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.

Teams, including England and Wales, had intended to wear them to promote diversity and inclusion.

However, the squads announced they will no longer wear them after global governing body FIFA threatened players with bookings.

Mr McNulty said: “Any country that fails to recognise the rights of the LGBT+ community and many others is not fit for the honour of hosting tournaments of this nature which traditionally attract people of all backgrounds from around the world.

“That teams and players who wanted to show their solidarity with the oppressed LGBT+ community in Qatar, who are subjected to criminal sanctions, are being prevented from doing so with the threat of on-field punishment is an absolute disgrace and brings further shame on a tournament that has had a dark cloud over it from the minute Qatar were chosen as hosts.

“While I understand the concerns of the teams and players involved, I would urge them to circumvent this ruling in innovate ways,” continued the Newry and Armagh MLA.

"A united stand in the face of these punishments could allow common sense to prevail. Some issues are more important than football and showing support for a group of people who live every day in fear of arrest or worse for simply being themselves should have trumped on-field concerns."

Justin McNulty

Mr McNulty, who won an All-Ireland title with the senior Armagh inter-county football team in 2002, added: “For FIFA to sell their values to the highest bidder is entirely dishonourable, but to then move to punish those who are prepared to demonstrate courage and stand up for those values defies equality and human rights.

"Children and young people are watching these games in their millions. Teams and players should stand in defiance and follow the example set by Tommie Smith and John Carlos who stood up for racial justice at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico. The same principles should motivate players in 2022: injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Ex-England international Alex Scott wore a One Love armband on air as she presented the BBC’s Qatar World Cup coverage in Doha on Monday, as England played Iran in their opening match.

On Sunday, Scott also spoke about LGBT rights in Qatar during the opening of the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup:

She said: “A whole heap of fans from around the world from the LGBTQ+ community not wanting to travel here…”

“We reference (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino from what he said… you are not gay, you will never understand travelling to a country where you are fearing for your life just because of who you choose to love.

“To keep saying football is for everyone, we sit here and it’s not, because people have not been able to travel to watch their teams, to support their teams, out of fear.”

Infantino delivered an hour-long speech in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha in which he declared “today I feel gay” and “I feel (like) a migrant worker” before taking aim at European critics of Qatar.