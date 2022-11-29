World Cup shocks are fun, but the reality is this tournament needs its big stars in the knockouts

The now-familiar advert from Qatar Airways echoes through stadiums before every match at this World Cup. To the sound of Queen, the tournament sponsor promises: ‘We will rock you’.

But after the rock comes the shock – first Argentina, then Germany. Belgium followed on Sunday. All three go into their final group games knowing one more slip will mean the end of their world.

The bigger they come, the harder some are falling in Qatar, to a soundtrack of celebrating Saudis, Japanese and Moroccan fans lost in scenes of sheer, disbelieving joy.

But amid the glorious chaos and shaking of the established order, the impact of Belgium, Germany or, most significantly, Argentina exiting over the next two days would be huge.

Will (potentially) Poland v Australia or Costa Rica v Croatia in the last-16 be greeted with the same excitement and novelty that followed one of the big names being toppled? Probably not.

In fairness, Argentina and Germany have not exactly lit up this tournament, although they did show some signs of improvement in their second games. You at least get the sense there is more to come. Belgium? Well, this looks a tournament too far for the one-time golden generation.

Shock results are, by their nature, one-off events. Often it is sheer willpower – one super-human 90 minutes with some good fortune along the way. That was the case for the Saudis and Japanese, but it can be difficult to sustain. Both lost their second game.

It reminds us that, like a big-budget TV production, the sequel to the original drama is rarely as good, and interest soon falls away.

Recent history shows that too.

In 2018, Mexico beat then world champions Germany, with Sweden also qualifying as the Germans exited at the group stage. That was about as good as it got for both – the Mexicans were comfortably beaten by Brazil while Sweden sneaked past Switzerland but then exited meekly to England.

In 2014, England and Italy crashed out at the first round. Uruguay, the group winners, lost to Colombia in the last-16, while Costa Rica beat Japan on penalties before losing to the Netherlands, also on spot kicks.

Eight years ago, Italy were eliminated at the group stage. Paraguay topped the group, but needed penalties to beat Japan after a 0-0 draw and lost to Spain in the last-eight. Slovakia were defeated by the Netherlands in the last-16.

In short, teams have their moment in the spotlight and soon fade back into the shadows.

The 2002 tournament is often recalled for the drama of the group stage when France, Argentina, Portugal and Croatia all exited. But not so much for the drab latter stages – the Quarter-Finals and Semis produced seven goals across six games.

The next tournament in 2006 had none of the early drama but some utterly captivating knockout games – Portugal’s penalty triumph over England; France defeating Brazil; Germany beating Argentina on penalties, then losing to eventual winners Italy in a classic Semi-Final.

Who will triumph here? That has still to be determined, although Brazil, France and Spain look the three best sides so far.

For some, the dream ending remains an Argentina triumph.

One of the great story threads running through this tournament is Lionel Messi’s quest to finally lift the World Cup.

Football cares little for such dramatic finales, but the biggest stage needs the biggest names, and even more so at this most unusual of World Cups.

After reports of capacity-busting attendances, fake fans and Kevin de Bruyne being named player of the match against Canada (15 touches, six passes completed in the first half?), it has all felt a little disorientating.

So imagine the shock to the senses – and the competition – if Messi is boarding a plane out of Doha on Thursday. Don’t fly from me, Argentina, Qatar may be thinking.

The love for La Albiceleste runs deep, even beyond its South American borders. Messi jerseys are a common sight around Doha.

One side on the (short) journey home is Qatar. Usually an early exit for the host nation can spoil the party – but not here.

Qatar, beaten by Linfield in June, soon showed that was no quirk with their dreadful performance against Ecuador in the opening game. The half-time whistle, with their team 2-0 down, was the signal for many in maroon and white to beat a hasty path to the exits, with the Al Bayt Stadium barely half full at the end.

Qatari wealth can build stadiums, fund metro systems and perhaps even bring the tournament here in the first place, but it can’t buy love.

The World Cup needs its biggest stars to stick around a little longer.